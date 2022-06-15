América-MG vs Fluminense: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

This Wednesday, América-MG welcomes Fluminense at Independência, at 9:30 pm (GMT), for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship. Glued to the table, with 14 points, the teams occupy eighth and ninth place, respectively, and face each other directly by position.

América-MG comes from two consecutive defeats – São Paulo and Ceará – and seeks to find the path of victories to avoid even closer proximity to the teams in the relegation zone. With only one defeat at home in the Brasileirão, Coelho wants to keep the good record playing at Independência.

In Fluminense, the unexpected defeat to Atlético-GO inside Maracanã took away the euphoria after the great victory over Atlético-MG. Thus, Fernando Diniz’s team has the mission of recovering the lost points away from home, and for that, Tricolor has an indigestible visiting campaign so far: in five games, they won two and drew one, when they took points from Palmeiras in the Allianz Park.

Streaming: TV Globo, with narration by Gustavo Villani and comments by Roger Flores and Fábio Júnior; and Premiere

Henrique Fernandes analyzes América-MG x Fluminense, for the 12th round of the Brasileirão 2022

América-MG – Coach: Vagner Mancini

The coach may have something new on the list of athletes he will take to the match. Striker Pedrinho is fit to play after a strong tonsillitis. Paulinho Boia, with a muscle injury in the thigh, also trained normally this week and has a chance of being related. The two were starters before being out, but the trend is that Mancini repeats the lineup he used against São Paulo, in the last round. The new low is on account of goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli, with a muscle injury in the posterior muscle of the left thigh.

Probable lineup: Jailson; Patric, Éder, Conti and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê; Felipe Azevedo, Everaldo and Aloísio

Who is out: Berrío (physical transition); Iago Maidana, Índio Ramírez, Matheusinho, Jori and Matheus Cavichioli (medical department).

hanging: Éder, Gustavinho, Henrique Almeida, Indio Ramírez, Patric and Rodriguinho

Fluminense – Coach: Fernando Diniz

Diniz will again have trouble scaling the team. If you count on the returns of Goose, back after suspension; Nino, recovered from injury, and Matheus Martins, who was in the under-20 team, the coach won five new absences: David Braz, André and Arias are suspended, and Cris Silva and Felipe Melo were vetoed by the medical department – ​​of the five, only the former Palmeiras midfielder had not been a starter. Nino should assume the vacancy in the defense; Yago is the favorite for the midfield gap; Caio Paulista enters on the left wing, and Matheus Martins disputes position with Willian Bigode in front.

Possible lineup: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Marlon (Caio Paulista); Wellington, Yago and Goose; Luiz Henrique, Matheus Martins (Willian Bigode) and Cano

Who is out: Luan Freitas (right knee), Pineida (right calf), David Braz (suspended), André (suspended), Arias (suspended), Cris Silva (muscle pain) and Felipe Melo (muscle pain).

hanging: Yago, Manuel and John Kennedy

Referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA/RS)

Anderson Daronco (FIFA/RS) Assistant 1: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA/RS)

Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA/RS) Assistant 2: Michael Stanislau (RS)

Michael Stanislau (RS) Fourth referee: Ronei Candido Alves (MG)

Ronei Candido Alves (MG) VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

