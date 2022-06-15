American newspaper adds strategic note to article by Amber Heard that led Johnny Depp to sue her; understand – Monet

+



Amber Heard and Johnny Depp on trial in Fairfax, Virginia (Photo: reproduction)

the american newspaper The Washington Post added an editor’s note to the opening of Amber Heard’s article that motivated Johnny Depp to file a lawsuit against her.

The vehicle updated the digital version of the text, in which the ‘Aquaman’ actress says she was a victim of domestic violence, after the jury’s verdict was announced on June 1st. Now, the column originally published on December 18, 2018 opens with a statement indicating the excerpts from the article that led to her being convicted of defamation:

Editor’s note who went on to open Amber Heard’s article in The Washington Post (Photo: reproduction / TWP)

“In 2019, Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation based on this 2018 editorial. On June 1, 2022, following a trial in Fairfax County, Virginia Courthouse, a jury found Heard liable on three counts for the following statements, which Depp claimed were false and defamatory: (1) ‘I have spoken out against sexual violence – and faced the wrath of our culture. This has to change.’ (2) ‘Then, two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath at women speaking out.'(3) ‘I had the rare advantage of seeing, in real-time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.’ The jury separately ruled that Depp, through her attorney Adam Waldman, defamed Heard on one of three counts in her lawsuit.”

Amber Heard during the announcement of the jury’s decision in her defamation case against Johnny Depp (Photo: reproduction)

Emily D. Baker, an analyst of the American legal system, observed to the American magazine people that the addition of the editor’s note was a smart move by the The Washington Post, which thus avoided the need to delete Heard’s article. “Because this case is so followed and talked about, I think the editorial is still necessary for context. I appreciate that they put the disclaimer instead of removing the editorial. And I appreciate that they specifically included exactly the statements that were considered defamatory,” she commented.

The expert also pointed out that, for the newspaper, “it would have been easier” to simply delete the publication of the actress and not say anything else. “I appreciate that they’re saying, ‘To anyone reading this, this is what happened,'” she commented.

Johnny Depp during his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard on April 20, 2022 (Photo: reproduction)

Amber Heard during the trial of Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against her on April 19, 2022 (Photo: reproduction)

While Johnny Depp won the three defamation charges he had brought against Amber Heard for the article in the The Washington Post, the actress only won one of the allegations she had made against the actor, to whom she was married between 2015 and 2017: that she had been defamed when one of Depp’s lawyers said she had orchestrated a police visit to the mansion she shared. with the ex. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star’s legal representative said the incident was a “hoax”.

With the decision of the jury, Johnny Depp was ordered to pay US$ 2 million in damages to Amber Heard, while the actress had to pay US$ 15 million to the actor. However, that fee was reduced to $10.35 million due to a Virginia state law that places a cap on punitive measures amounts.

Heard and Depp were suing each other for defamation. While the actor was asking for $50 million in damages, his ex-wife was asking for $100 million.

The actress, who would not be able to pay the million-dollar compensation to Depp, must appeal the court decision.