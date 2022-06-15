Americanas, Samsung and other companies offer training

If you are interested in the area of ​​technology, data science and software management, but have no way of investing in qualification at the moment, know which big companies are offering free technology courses with certificate and recognition in the market!

In addition to companies such as Americanas and Samsung, there are also free courses offered by the City of São Paulo, and preparatory education for Google selection. all this totally online and free. Check out!

Americanas: free training in Data Science

This is an opportunity for you who are a university student or recent graduate! Registration is open to participate in the free data science training course at Lojas Americanas. In all, there are 400 places available throughout Brazil in a more basic form of the course. However, the top 60 will be able to access the full version of the course. To be part of this story, just access the website link and sign up for the selection.

Let’s Code: Preparatory for Google Selection

For those who have a degree in Computer Science and want to join the Google team, Let’s Code offers a super opportunity. This is Prep Tech Afro Google, which guarantees about 2,000 places in preparatory courses for Google selections for black students. But run that registration is open until June 19th through the Let’s Code website.

São Paulo City Hall: Saga Games course

Saga has a partnership with the Secretary of Economic Development and Labor of the City of São Paulo. Thus, together, the institutions offer free courses in the creation of games, in addition to 2D animations. Not to mention the opportunities to learn how to use very useful tools like Photoshop and Corel Drawn. If interested, go to the website and see what you need to sign up.

Samsung Ocean: Technology courses

Finally, it’s worth checking out the various technology courses that Samsung offers through the Samsung Ocean program. The company recently released the calendar for opportunities in June and there are several vacancies to which students from all over the country can apply. Want to know more? Then go to the website and register!