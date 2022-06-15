Andreas’ future in Flamengo and Corinthian poll

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the opening of the transfer window.

In Brazil, the highlight is Flamengo, which is close to concluding the negotiation with Éverton Cebolinha and still has an impasse regarding the future of Andreas Pereira.

In Europe, the news revolves around the next steps of Daniel Alves, who will not renew his link with Barcelona.

O UOL Esporte highlights the main news of the day in the ball market. Check out:

Flamengo and Everton Cebolinha: last details

Flamengo and Benfica forwarded the negotiation for the transfer of Everton Cebolinha. In the last rounds of talks, there was a consensus on a fixed 13.5 million euros (R$ 71.8 million) for the definitive purchase of 100% of the economic rights and a further 2.5 million euros (R$ 13.2 million) conditioned to bonus for sports goals —the negotiation started with 14 million euros and a further 2 million euros. That is, the total value of the transfer of Everton Cebolinha can reach 16 million euros (R$ 85 million).

The Brazilian club will pay these amounts in eight installments, and the striker’s contract should last four and a half years. Benfica and Everton have pending awards and commissions to be settled, but different sides of the negotiation point to a practically closed deal.

Another reinforcement in Gávea?

Image: Fotobairesarg/Fotobairesarg/AGIF

With an eye on more reinforcements in the market, Flamengo is moving to give new options to coach Dorival Jr., who won a few days to make a more careful analysis of the squad he has in hand.

A name that has been on the red-black radar for a few months, Enzo Fernández, from River Plate (ARG), has returned to the agenda. The red-blacks had already made an appointment with the midfielder, were scared by the amounts requested, but returned to the subject. Again, the consultation made with the athlete’s managers and the club did not advance, since the Argentines do not give up 18 million euros for the young man (R$ 95.9 million).

The impasse with Andreas Pereira

Andreas Pereira’s relationship with Flamengo is approaching the end, and the club has not yet made official the decision on whether or not to buy the midfielder. Even against Cuiabá, shirt 18 is just five games away from the end of the loan contract with Rubro-Negro.

The player’s future, therefore, remains undefined, but Fla even made the necessary efforts to keep him at the club. Rubro-Negro’s football VP, Marcos Braz, and the portfolio’s executive director, Bruno Spindel, went to England in February to negotiate the purchase of Andreas from Manchester United.

Corinthians probed Cavani and Suarez

Image: REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Corinthians president Duílio Monteiro Alves spoke about the club’s next steps in the market. In an interview with journalist André Hernan’s YouTube channel, the manager confirmed that he consulted Uruguayans Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez at the beginning of the year, but missed the profile of the striker that the team will pursue to replace Jô’s departure.

“At the beginning of the year we talked a lot about players with marketing potential, by name, so that we would bring companies to help with the signing. In the case of these specific players [Cavani e Suárez]I consulted, but we also have a little change in the characteristics of athletes”, he said. This change is explained by the game philosophy of coach Vítor Pereira, in charge of the team since the end of February.

Stay, Vinny!

Real Madrid hopes to agree on the renewal of Vinícius Júnior in the coming days. According to the newspaper ‘Marca’, only details are missing for the negotiation to take place. The club hopes to officially announce the new link with the Brazilian in early July.

The only question that remains to be settled is the duration of the new bond. Vinícius Júnior’s current contract with Real Madrid runs until 2024. The club wants to extend it until 2028, while the player and his representatives prefer a shorter time, more specifically 2026 or 2027.

Daniel Alves without a club: there is Brazilian interest…

Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty

Twist in the future of Daniel Alves: Barcelona decided to no longer agree on a six-month contract renewal (until December 2022) with an option to renew for another six months (until June 2023). He even said goodbye to the Catalan team on his social networks, thanking him for the trajectory.

With an eye on the World Cup in Qatar, the veteran right-back saw in Barça the possibility of continuing to play at a high level and, thus, not getting off the national team’s radar. The decision to drop the deal was transmitted this Wednesday (15) to the player himself, who should now return to the radar of Athletico Paranaense and Fluminense.

Cotia calf with morals

São Paulo forwarded the agreement for the renewal of the contract of the right-back Moreira. The 18-year-old will sign a new contract valid until the end of 2025. The information was initially given by ESPN and confirmed by UOL Esporte.

Moreira is a young promise of São Paulo and started to have opportunities in the current season. He’s played five games so far and provided one assist.