Annecy Festival 2022 | Netflix shows footage of its upcoming animations

THE Netflix took his next animations in a showcase at Annecy Animation Festival full of new content.

We had previews of Pinocchiothe next film by Guillermo del Toro and the beast of the sea from the principal Chris Williams which makes its premiere at the festival.

Other Netflix attractions that showed up were the animated series Spirit Rangers from the director Chris Nee and the screenwriter Karissa Valencia; the long one My Father’s Dragon from the director Nora Twomey; the series entergalacticin Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and Kenya Barrels; in Bad Travelingfrom volume 3 of Love, Death + Robots; and still Wendell & Wild, The Magician’s Elephant, My Dad The Bounty Hunter and Nimona.

Check out a little about each project:

The principal Chris Nee and the screenwriter Karissa Valencia presented the animated series that tells the story of 3 birds who live in a park and who gain super powers to save the day. Valencia is Native American and brought her influences to the project and worked with the older inhabitants of her people.

From the animation studio Cartoon Saloon and director Nora Twomey, the feature is inspired by the award-winning book by Ruth Stiles Gannett.

In the plot, a little boy struggling to adjust to a new city decides to flee – and his destination is a distant island, where a young dragon is waiting for rescue. During these adventures, the boy discovers fierce animals, a mysterious island and an unforgettable friendship.

In the clip we saw, the boy and the dragon talk while walking through a forest. Until they mistake a cat’s tail for a fluffy scarf.

Scott Mescudi, Kid Cudi, and Kenya Barris were on stage to present entergalactic, an original animation about a young artist named Jabari (voiced by Mescudi in the original version) who tries to find the perfect balance between love and success. Fame brings Jabari closer to love when he moves into a dream apartment and meets new neighbor, photographer Meadow (voiced by Jessica Williams in the original version).

2 scenes were shown. One where the characters go out to enjoy the night

In addition to Mescudi and Williams, entergalactic It features voices from Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro and Macaulay Culkin.

The Magician’s Elephant

Peter (voiced by Noah Jupe in the original version) never gave up hope of finding his sister Adel (voiced by Pixie Davies in the original version), who disappeared a long time ago. One day, he sees a psychic in the town square and decides to ask if her sister is still alive. The answer is surprising: to find it, he needs to look for a wizard (voiced by Benedict Wong in the original version), who will make an elephant appear. So Peter embarks on a thrilling mission, trying to complete three seemingly impossible tasks that will change the entire city forever. The Magician’s Elephant is based on the classic book by writer Kate DiCamillo, winner of two Newbery Awards.

This animated action series tells the story of the galaxy’s most feared bounty hunter, a skilled man who hides a secret: his family on Earth has no idea how he makes a living. One day, the two sons end up in space by accident and discover that their father’s job is anything but ordinary. As they face dangerous aliens and laser battles, they end up strengthening family bonds. But just wait until Mom finds out…

Netflix announces the arrival of the animation Nimona to its catalog

Nimona It is based on the comic of the same name by the author. Noelle Stevensonwho was responsible for the new adaptation of She-Ra and the Princesses of Poweralso for Netflix.

The heroine will have a voice Chloe Grace Moretzand Ballister Boldheart will voice Riz Ahmed. Eugene Lee Yang is also in the cast as Ambrosius Goldenloin.

Full in 2023.

