App drivers complain of prejudice after passenger abuse

Category defends that most drivers who operate through online platforms are honest

Internet user’s comment generalizes situations to drivers by application. (Social networks)

Drivers for Campo Grande app regret that the sexual abuse committed by Adriano da Silva Vieira, 38, against female passengers brought negative repercussions to the rest of the category. Comments, especially on social networks, “massacre” professionals in general, according to Diego Diniz da Silva, 29 years old.

Working in the area for 6 years in the area, Diego reports that because of the crimes committed by Adriano, in addition to the comments demeaning the category made on social networks, he and colleagues have faced prejudice during the races.

“There are several comments on social networks and even on shipments. Other than that it’s getting in the way a lot. I even understand female passengers because they lose confidence in asking for an app and being a man the driver. But, unfortunately, there’s not much to do. It’s about maintaining professionalism,” she laments.

Diego recalls that drivers also take daily risks with passengers. He also recalled some cases, such as, for example, when driver Audineth Aguiar dos Santos, 44, was stabbed 15 times by a passenger during a race, among others, such as Rafael Baron, 24, who was murdered while working. “I’m afraid, but unfortunately it was the dignified way I found to support my family. I’m taking every care possible,” he said.

Osmar Daniel Veiga, 28, also uses apps as a means of work. He explains that the platform is safe and that each one has checks to filter drivers. He, for example, who uses Uber and 99 Pop, says that both check with a selfie to confirm the identity of the driver each time the apps are turned on. “The software compares it with the database and instantly decides whether or not to accept the face shown”, he says. Also according to him, the platforms check criminal records with their available data.

Indignant, Márcio Pires, 42 years old, has been a driver for 5 years, complains about some situations he has been through lately. He had to buy a R$200 vehicle camera, which was out of his budget, as a precaution. “It is difficult for a driver who has not gone through something, harassment, fear of the person wanting to do something. We all suffer for those without character who use their functions to harm someone, whether driver or passenger”, he laments.

“We are fathers of families. Men and women of honor. We are often forced to take people who are not the ones who asked for a race. Many women in our midst suffer harassment every day, lack of respect. We fail to report, many times, because it is bureaucratic”, complains Márcio.

In a note, the Campo Grande Application Drivers Class, one of the associations that represent the category, repudiated the crime, but also the generalizations. “The Class goes public through this note, clarifying that we repudiate the conduct of this citizen who benefited from the profession of app driver to commit various crimes. We want to make it clear that he does not represent us, and his illicit attitudes cannot dirty an entire class of honest and hardworking people.”

Crime – App driver Adriano da Silva Vieira was arrested on June 9, after he tried to rape a young woman in the early hours of Sunday (6). The 28-year-old woman asked for a ride at the Capital bus station, around 4:30 am and was attacked, but managed to escape through the car window.

The police investigation led authorities to another 27-year-old victim who was raped by Adriano during a race requested by the InDriver app, in addition to the 54-year-old woman who was abused while he was riding 99 Pop.

Expulsion – The 99 Pop and Uber platforms reported that they banned Adriano when they became aware of the cases. InDriver, who was warned by the victim about the violence, stated that it had knowledge, asked the victim to look for the police and informed that it would punish Adriano administratively.