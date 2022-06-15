Apparently the line has already moved for Jason Momoa; understand

In May of this year, Jason Momoa engaged in a relationship with a Mexican actress Eiza Gonzaleswho has worked in Fast and furiousbut the relationship has now come to an end.

The star’s short courtship Aquaman, 42, and the 32-year-old actress, didn’t last long. According to information from People magazine, a source revealed that the difference between them was the factor in the breakup.

“They’re just very different people,” he summarized. Another source, however, says there is hope that they can resolve and get back together. “They love each other very much and were secretly dating for some time before making this public. They are at different stages of life.”

The dating announcement took place last month, on the same day that the actor would have officially signed the divorce document from his ex-marriage with the actress. Lisa Bonetto whom he was married for xx years.

At the time, another source linked to the actor had revealed to the American magazine:

“They are dating. He worries about her. He’s in great shape, working on fast and furious 10. He’s quite busy and he’s having a good time. Both are busy with work but are having fun together. It’s still nothing serious.” said.

Eiza Gonzáles has also acted in other productions such as almost thirty (2014), Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) and in Godzilla vs Kong (2021).

Jason Momoa, known for acting in hits like Aquaman and Game of Thrones, had two daughters with Lisa: Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Lisa is also a mother of Zoë Kravitzthe result of her relationship with singer Lenny Kravitz.

Aquaman 2 with Jason Momoa opens in March 2023; The actor is also in the next Fast and Furious movie

After four years of the first release, Aquaman 2 is slated to hit theaters in March 2023.

About fast and furious 10Momoa, in an interview with the website ET, spoke more about his role as a villain in the film and confessed to being happy to act alongside the actress Charlize Theronwhich won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2004.

“I will make fast and furious 10 and it will be fun. I’m going to play the villain, which I haven’t done in a while. Now, I can be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy. A little panache. My character is amazing, he is stubborn and misunderstood,” he said.

Fast and Furious 10 hits theaters in May 2023.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.