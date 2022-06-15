Arcane: Documentary about the series will be released by Netflix

With Geeked Week, Netflix announced the documentary series Arcane: Bridging the Rift. Documentary that tells the backstage of the production of League of Legends animation. Episodes are scheduled to be released weekly, with the first coming to Riot Games’ YouTube channel on August 4th.

Throughout Arcane’s chapters, fans will be able to get to know in depth the entire creative process that gave rise to the animated series, which is considered one of the best today.

According to the Arcane synopsis released, the documentary shows the vision of Christian Linke, co-creator of the series. Telling behind the scenes, several questions from fans will be answered and reasons behind some choices will be revealed.

The Arcane animated series premiered in November 2021 and quickly achieved high ratings and positive feedback among the community. The series follows sisters Vi and Jinx as they find themselves on opposite sides of an ongoing war involving conflicting convictions and mysterious technologies.

With the success of the first season, Netflix has confirmed that the series has been renewed and is expected to receive a continuation in the not too distant future. However, detailed information about the second season of Arcane has not been released and fans remain without a release date.

Arcane’s original voice cast includes Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye), Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead), Katie Leung (Harry Potter), Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones), Kevin Alejandro (Arrow) and JB Blanc (Better). Call Saul).

Arcane season 1 is now available on Netflix.