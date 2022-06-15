Are you happy professionally? Meet the anti-work movement

Have you heard of the “anti-work” movement? The group has gained more strength every day and many new fans. In general, they are people who are dissatisfied with the current work system, whether due to physical conditions, salaries or life limitations that are necessary for professional activities. Understand the subject better from now on.

Dissatisfaction grows and anti-work movement is gaining strength

According to information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2021, 4.3 million Americans quit without having another job guaranteed. The scariest thing is that this number was only counted taking into account the month of August. Throughout the year, more people are simply leaving their jobs out of dissatisfaction and other personal reasons.

The same institute said that a good part of the workers who resigned were deeply disillusioned with their work. Overload of working hours and low wages were also key factors in decision making. All these reasons reinforce the anti-work movement.

The “great resignation” or “great resignation”

The anti-work movement is also called “the great resignation and the “great resignation”. One of the group’s goals is to make professionals aware of the purpose of working. In fact, one of the sarcastic premises of the movement is: “unemployment for everyone, not just the rich”.

The phrase means that people with a lot of money on account do not need to work or can only choose what they want to do professionally.

According to information from the website Megacurioso, the anti-labor movement is based on the theories of anarchists such as Paul Lfargue and Bob Black. “The movement advocates for employees to leave the workplace and focus on what’s really important to them,” explains Leah Lambart, a careers consultant in Australia.

In practice, the ideal of the movement is not to extinguish work, but to put the matter under discussion in order to improve the situation of all workers. Supporters believe that people work much harder than necessary or more than they should in order to live well.