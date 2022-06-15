Artists and sportsmen charge for searches of Dom Plillips and Bruno Pereira

Since the British journalist Bishop Phillips and the Brazilian indigenist Bruno Pereira disappeared in the Javari Valley, almost on the border between the Amazon and Peru, there is a strong mobilization of society to demand the public authorities for results in the searches that have lasted ten days. They were last seen on June 5, in a region with difficult access and a strong presence of crime. Anitta, Caetano Veloso, Patricia Pilar, Pele, Gregorio Duvivier, Malu Mader, Alice Braga, Bruna Lombardi, among many others, they have shared support for the journalist’s and indigenist’s relatives. Check out some of the videos and posts published by the personalities below:

I’ve already talked about the Amazon being a great no man’s land in Brazil where you do what you want and nothing happens to those who did it ne… what happened to Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira???? pic.twitter.com/CsXgRNtuQf — Anita (@Anita) June 13, 2022

The fight for the preservation of the Amazon Forest and for the protection of indigenous peoples belongs to all of us. I am moved by the disappearance of Dom Phillips and Bruno Ferreira, who dedicate their lives to this. I join the many voices that make the call to intensify the search. pic.twitter.com/ak0RDqCemF — Pele (@Pele) June 8, 2022