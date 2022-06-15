Artists and sportsmen charge for searches of Dom Plillips and Bruno Pereira

Indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips —
Indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips — Twitter/Getty Images

Since the British journalist Bishop Phillips and the Brazilian indigenist Bruno Pereira disappeared in the Javari Valley, almost on the border between the Amazon and Peru, there is a strong mobilization of society to demand the public authorities for results in the searches that have lasted ten days. They were last seen on June 5, in a region with difficult access and a strong presence of crime. Anitta, Caetano Veloso, Patricia Pilar, Pele, Gregorio Duvivier, Malu Mader, Alice Braga, Bruna Lombardi, among many others, they have shared support for the journalist’s and indigenist’s relatives. Check out some of the videos and posts published by the personalities below:

