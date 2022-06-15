Athletico has a divergence of values ​​with the betting site to break the sponsorship; Inter receives more | athletico-pr

Athletico stated that the lack of “value readjustment” was the reason for the end of sponsorship with the sports betting site EstrelaBet . The breach of contract happened four days after the announcement.

This Tuesday, the Hurricane ended the relationship with the master sponsor and deleted, on social networks, the posts it made about the ad and also about the company. The brand was also removed from the club’s official website, as well as the panel on the facade of the Arena da Baixada.

The reason for the breakup was the difference in the amount paid between Athletico and Inter. The team from Paraná would receive R$ 10 million for the main space on the shirt, while Colorado closed for a value close to the shoulder (shoulder blade) of the uniform.

The situation, revealed by OneTwo Sports, generated friction in the relationship between the red-black board and the company. The parties tried a new arrangement, but did not reach a common denominator.

– The club and the company discussed a possibility of readjusting the value of the sponsorship, which ended up not being possible to implement. For this reason, they consensually opted for the end of the brief partnership – said Athletico and EstrelaBet, in a joint note.

EstrelaBet’s sponsorship was used in the red-black shirt in Sunday’s game, against Fortaleza, for the Brazilian Championship. Athletico is sponsored by Copacol, Neodent and Ligga Telecom. Umbro is the supplier of sports equipment.

The report contacted LiveMode, the company responsible for closing the deal with the betting site, but had no response until the publication of the report.

“Club Athletico Paranaense and EstrelaBet come to the public to clarify to all interested parties about the absence of a business consensus to maintain the master sponsorship contract.

The club and the company discussed the possibility of readjusting the value of the sponsorship, which ended up not being possible to implement. For this reason, they consensually opted for the termination of the brief partnership.

It is worth mentioning that EstrelaBet has no relationship with the company “Estrela Bet Felipe Domingos de Oliveira, CNPJ nº 46.014.138/0001-40”, as disclosed by profiles on social networks. In this regard, EstrelaBet will take the appropriate measures to ensure that your trade name is no longer misused.

In this context and due to strictly business differences, Athletico Paranaense and EstrelaBet thank you for the negotiation efforts and wish you mutual success.”

