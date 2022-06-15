Athletico vs Corinthians: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Brasileirão complete table

O Drilling comes from seven unbeaten games in the season, with five wins and two draws, between Libertadores and Brasileirão. In the last round, the red-black team drew goalless with the lantern Fortaleza, away from home. Athletico’s last defeat was a month ago, against Fluminense, in Volta Redonda.

O Helm arrives with a mission to score points away from home to stay at the top of the table. As in the last round, Corinthians can end Wednesday in the lead if they beat Athletico. In this edition, acting as a visitor, Vítor Pereira’s team has three wins, two defeats and a draw. In the last round, they beat Juventude at Neo Química Arena.

Streaming: ge (minus PR) and Globo (SP and squares), with narration by Cléber Machado and comments by Ana Thaís Matos, Caio Ribeiro and Salvio Spinola.

Real time: click here and follow Athletico x Corinthians on ge.

Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Cabral Neto evaluates Athletico-PR x Corinthians for the 12th round of the Brasileirão

Athletico – Coach: Felipão

The commander has the returns of defender Pedro Henrique and striker Pablo, who were suspended in the last round. Matheus Felipe and Rômulo leave the team.

Felipão also has the return of forward Vitor Roque, who was with the under-20 team. Canobbio, who was also out of the Uruguay squad, is in the CT do Caju and is still recovering from ankle pain. On the bench, Vitinho is new after recovering from a thigh injury.

Hurricane must have: Benedict; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nico Hernández and Abner; Hugo Moura, Matheus Fernandes and David Terans; Cuello, Leo Cittadini and Pablo.

2 of 3 Probable Athletico vs Corinthians — Photo: ge Probable Athletico vs Corinthians — Photo: ge

Embezzlement: Pedro Rocha (option – indefinite future); Thiago Heleno, Christian, Kawan, Julimar, Reinaldo, Marlos and Canobbio (medical department).

hanging: Bento, Abner and Cuello.

+ More news from Athletico

Corinthians – Coach: Vitor Pereira

The coach of Timão continues with many absences. The last was Maycon, with a confirmed thigh injury. For this game, Vítor Pereira will not have, in addition to the midfielder, the right-backs Fagner and João Pedro, the defender João Victor, the midfielder Luan and the forwards Júnior Moraes and Gustavo Mosquito. With that, the Portuguese can repeat some names from the last game in the starting lineup, such as Renato Augusto, Du Queiroz, Willian and Róger Guedes. Without disclosing related, Corinthians wants to make a mystery and create doubts about the lineup for opponents.

The Timon must have: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Robson Bambu (Gil), Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Cantillo (Roni) and Renato Augusto (Giuliano); Gustavo Mantuan, Willian and Róger Guedes.

embezzlement: Maycon (injury to the adductor muscle of the right thigh), João Victor (sprained right ankle), Fagner, Júnior Moraes, Gustavo Mosquito, João Pedro and Luan (not informed) and Paulinho (out of season).

hanging: Du Queiroz, Raul Gustavo, Roni and João Victor.

3 of 3 Possible squad for Corinthians for the game against Athletico — Photo: ge Possible squad for Corinthians for the game against Athletico — Photo: ge

+ More news from Corinthians