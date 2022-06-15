Atlético-MG continues ahead of Cruzeiro in the ranking of fans and records the club’s highest national index in history | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG is ahead of Cruzeiro in the number of fans in the country, according to a survey by Sport Track, released this Tuesday, in a report by the consultancy Convocados – in partnership with XP. According to the survey, Galo holds 3.7% of Brazilians identified with a club, a number almost one percentage point higher than the 2.8% recorded by the biggest rival.

According to the figures presented by the consultancy, Galo’s fans grew by 0.5 percentage point compared to the last survey (3.2%), in 2020 – in 2018, they were 3.1%. In fact, the 3.7% represents the highest index in the history of the club in the historical base, which brought together 34 surveys carried out in the country since 1993, carried out by various institutes and sponsors.

Despite this, the consultancy’s analysis is that the upward oscillation remained within the expected average, contradicting the initial hypothesis that “fans oscillate according to sports performance”.

“The scale was defined to realize this, but in practice the oscillation is very much within the average, reinforcing the idea that sports performance impacts more the feeling than the number of fans”, highlights the text.

The survey was carried out between December 15 and 21, 2021, with people from all over the country. Participants were recruited via a digital panel, according to age, gender, social class and state quotas, which represent the Brazilian demographic distribution. The total sample consisted of 2,130 interviews, with a margin of error of 2% and a confidence interval of 95%.

In the general ranking, Atlético maintained the seventh position in the preference of Flamengo fans. Flamengo (24%), Corinthians (18%), São Paulo (11.5%), Palmeiras (9.8%), Grêmio (4.5%) and Vasco (4.1%) are ahead.

The 2022 data maintained the 2020 result – which also put Atlético’s fans ahead of Cruzeiro in the country – but increased the distance between rivals. That year, 3.2% of those interviewed declared a preference for the Rooster, against 3% of the celestial team.

This is a reversal of the 2018 figures, when Cruzeiro got the better of 4.5%, against just 3.1% for Atlético. In the historical average (1993 to date), the rival is ahead of the Galo: sum 3.4%, against 2.3% of the Galo.

Fan recognizes sponsors

In addition to the traditional ranking of fans, the Sport Track survey also sought data on consumer preferences and brand recognition among soccer fans in the country. In the analysis, Galo was highlighted in one aspect: recognition from sponsors.

According to the survey, 84% of the athletes interviewed remembered the brands that sponsor the club. It is the leader of the “ranking” in the country, next to Palmeiras, which registered the same index.

