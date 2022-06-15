Atlético-MG has four absences against Ceará; see who’s out

Credit: Disclosure / Atletico

Atlético will face Ceará today, at 7 pm (GMT), at Castelão, in Fortaleza, for the 12th round of the Brasileirão Serie A. Pressured by the latest results and bad performances, Galo knows that they need to return to Belo Horizonte with the victory in their luggage. .

For that, you will need to overcome the absence of your starting midfielder duo. In the last game, Allan and Jair received the third yellow card and are suspended. Otávio and probably Rubens will be the replacements. In the defense, Nathan Silva returns after fulfilling the automatic.

In the attack, the boy Savinho contracted Covid-19 and is away from the club’s activities. Finally, Igor Rabello was released to accompany the birth of his son.

Atletico’s probable lineup to take Ceará has: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Otávio, Caleb (Rubens) and Nacho Fernández; Ademir, Hulk and Keno.

In fifth place with 17 points, Atlético are under pressure to win. Even more is the Turkish coach Mohamed, who does not have the support of the fans. The week promises to be decisive for the Argentine’s future.

“Swing happens to any team. This year I think we lost two games, Fluminense and the other was America. Last year that didn’t happen. It’s a matter of working, having a little patience. Last year we won everything, I was more hungry to win, we won important titles, we scored goals every game and didn’t suffer, but it happens. It’s not just a coach, we see people ‘throwing stones’, trying to end his life. We feel for him, we are human beings. If he’s feeling it, you can be sure all the players are feeling it for him too,” Keno told a news conference.

“He is not only responsible, we players are also responsible. He gives the work and we have to do our best, from the goalkeeper to the striker. I see everyone massacring him, I know that two, three defeats fall on the coach. We also have to have a little responsibility, get on the field and give our best. It’s like I said, when the phase is bad we try to get milk from a stone, but I’m sure we’ll turn this page”, he added.

CEARÁ X ATLÉTICO-MG

Date: June 15, 2022

Time: 19h (from Brasilia)

Place: Arena Castelao, Fortaleza (CE)

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (SP)

assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse and Fabrini Beviláqua Costa (both from SP)

video referee – VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

where to watch: Premiere, SportTV