Atltico: Turkish departure and preference for Renato Gacho, points out poll

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press In a poll by Superesportes, most votes were in favor of Turkish Mohamed’s departure from the Atlantic

A poll by Superesportes about the future of Turkish coach Mohamed at Atltico showed the majority of votes favoring the fans’ preference for a change in command. Among the candidates to assume the position, Renato Gacho won. When contacted by the report, he declined to comment, as he understands that there is a technician employed and working – who will lead the team tonight, against Cear, at Castelo. In addition, a source linked to alvinegro says that Renato does not have the profile that the club wants.

Turco Mohamed’s reactions during the press conference Atltico coach Turco Mohamed’s reactions during the press conference in Mineiro after the draw with Santos – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico coach Turco Mohamed’s reactions during the press conference in Mineiro after the draw with Santos – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico coach Turco Mohamed’s reactions during the press conference in Mineiro after the draw with Santos – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico coach Turco Mohamed’s reactions during the press conference in Mineiro after the draw with Santos – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico coach Turco Mohamed’s reactions during the press conference in Mineiro after the draw with Santos – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico coach Turco Mohamed’s reactions during the press conference in Mineiro after the draw with Santos – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico coach Turco Mohamed’s reactions during the press conference in Mineiro after the draw with Santos – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico coach Turco Mohamed’s reactions during the press conference in Mineiro after the draw with Santos – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico coach Turco Mohamed’s reactions during the press conference in Mineiro after the draw with Santos – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico coach Turco Mohamed’s reactions during the press conference in Mineiro after the draw with Santos – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico coach Turco Mohamed’s reactions during the press conference in Mineiro after the draw with Santos – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico coach Turco Mohamed’s reactions during the press conference in Mineiro after the draw with Santos – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico coach Turco Mohamed’s reactions during the press conference in Mineiro after the draw with Santos – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico coach Turco Mohamed’s reactions during the press conference in Mineiro after the draw with Santos – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico coach Turco Mohamed’s reactions during the press conference in Mineiro after the draw with Santos – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico coach Turco Mohamed’s reactions during the press conference in Mineiro after the draw with Santos – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press

Carlos Carvalhal (17%), who has already announced his departure from Braga. The third most voted option, with 13%, is that of another foreigner, without mentioning his name.

Despite being the best option in the fan’s view, Renato Gacho understands that there is a hurt on the part of Atltico’s board, as his manager was in BH shortly before the signing of Cuca and had practically spoken that Renato would leave Grmio. However, Grêmio’s president gathered Pedro Geromel, captain of the team, and six other players, who entered Renato’s room and made him give up leaving Grmio to take over Atltico.

This “distract” was stuck in the throat of the Atletico leaders and has not been digested until today.