Avaí will have at least three casualties against Fortaleza; Bressan returns to training and Douglas is doubtful | Hawaii

Avaí arrived in Florianópolis on the afternoon of this Tuesday, after the victory over Botafogo, and has already performed with training for the reserves, who played little or were not listed. Thinking about the next round, against Fortaleza, on Thursday, at 7 pm, in Ressacada, Eduardo Barroca will have to change the team that has at least three absences.

Raniele and Eduardo were hanging and received the third yellow. Bruno Silva took two cards and was sent off in front of the Rio team. Rodrigo Freitas, in defense, and Lucas Ventura and Galdezani are the likely replacements. In the goal, if the starting goalkeeper is unable to act, Vladimir will be chosen.

Douglas is doubtful to face Fortaleza

After having a great first half, Douglas left at halftime against Botafogo. The player had knee pain and will undergo tests until the game against Fortaleza. He was already out of the match against Atlético-GO for the direct red against Galo.

In training this Tuesday, defenders Bressan and Rafael Vaz trained normally with the rest of the group. Bressan, who had been a starter until the injury, is close to returning.