Baby abandoned on the subway and adopted by this couple today is like this, beautiful!

See what adoption has done in this family’s life. Their smile in the photo says a lot about love, empathy, compassion and happiness. Today, the baby abandoned in a New York subway station in the year 2000, is a beautiful, strong man and only makes the two parents who rescued and adopted him proud: Danny Stewart and Pete Mercurio.

Kevin is 22 years old and doesn’t even remotely resemble that child rejected by his biological parents. He is a college student, loves playing Frisbee, has run countless marathons and danced professionally from age 9 to 14.

He was found in the year 2000 by Danny when he took the subway to meet his then-boyfriend, Pete, who he is now married to. Danny said that when he saw the baby he thought it was a doll, but realized that his little legs were moving.

Yes, it was a newborn still with the umbilical cord, without clothes and wrapped in a sweatshirt. As he approaches, Danny remembers that he looked at the baby and he started whimpering. Not knowing that he was already the father of that child, Danny called the police and informed them about the newborn found at the subway station.

I was already a father and didn’t know

He waited until rescuers arrived and escorted the child to the hospital. The boyfriend went along. At that moment, the couple’s connection with the baby was growing… it was love budding.

Until Danny was called by the Children’s Services Administration to attend a family court hearing to testify how he had found the baby.

There, the social worker and Pete, who is the playwright and web designer, were asked if they would be interested in adopting the baby.

“I felt connected, I felt like this wasn’t even an opportunity, it was a gift and how can you say no to this gift, you know?” Danny said at the time.

Finding love and adoption

Pete, on the other hand, was convinced to keep the baby when he went to visit him at the foster home.

“The baby squeezed my finger with his little hand so tightly […] It was like he found a pressure point on my finger that opened my heart to the idea of ​​adoption, showing me in that moment that I could be one of his parents.”

The couple officially adopted the baby on December 17, 2002. A few years later, when Kevin was 10 years old, they were legally married, after New York became the sixth US state to legalize same-sex marriage.

And the same adoption judge, Dr Cooper, did the wedding ceremony for the new parents.

parent’s pride

And for everyone’s happiness, the rescued boy became a human being of the best kind.

“Kevin is empathetic and kind. He keeps his emotions on edge. He is an observer, does not crave or seek attention. He is a reserved person, but also a quiet leader,” the parents said.

They say that life has become more enriched and complete with the child, that their view of the world has changed and that they can no longer imagine themselves without their child.

What a beautiful story! And what a beautiful family too!

See the photos that show their story in these 22 years of love:

With information from People