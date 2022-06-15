Bahia stumbles against Chapecoense and benefits leader Cruzeiro in Serie B

photo: Tiago Meneghini/ACF Chrystian swung the nets at Arena Fonte Nova in Chapecoense’s triumph This Tuesday, Chapecoense beat Bahia 1-0, at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador, for the 13th round of Serie B do Brasileiro. The only goal of the match was scored by Chrystian. The result benefited Cruzeiro, which maintained a good lead over the tricolor in the lead.

With the result, the Tricolor team wasted the chance of gluing on the leader Cruzeiro and is in the runner-up with 25 points, three behind the celestial club. Chapecoense is in 11th position, with 15 points, and gets out of the relegation zone.

THE GAME In the next round, Chapecoense received CRB, at 7 pm (from Brasília), at Arena Cond. Bahia hosts Novorizontino on Saturday at 4pm.

Right at the beginning, Chape came out ahead. Tiago Real received on the right, crossed in the area and found Chrystian, who arrived free to head and open the scoring. Minutes later, the alviverde team was missing due to Perotti’s expulsion.

In the 34th minute, Rodallega received a good pass in the small area, but the Chapecoense defense was attentive and cut before finishing. Then the attacker had a good header opportunity and sent it to Vagner’s beam. Djalma tried on the rebound and sent it out.

The beginning of the second half was a little more intense. Bahia almost left everything the same In a header by Rezende and shot by Vitor Jacar, in consecutive moves. At 16, again Jacar received in front and left alone in the area, but was knocked down by the goalkeeper alviverde. However, the player was in an offside position.

Minutes later, Bahia lost Patrick, who was sent off after taking the second yellow card. At 38, Bahia was still looking for equality and Rildo created a good chance, but saw Vagner defend his submission. Despite the attempts, Tricolor could not reverse the score and suffered the first defeat at home in the competition.