Barbie reveals Ryan Gosling’s look as the Ken doll

The long-awaited and starring live-action film from Barbiestarring Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad), finally revealed the look of Ryan Gosling as the human version of the Ken doll — the doll’s traditional love interest. The star appears tanned and not very dressed, showing off the famous six-pack that contrasted with the character played by Emma Stone in the romantic comedy Foolproof love (2011). See below.

Barbie is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023. The date puts the doll film on a collision course with another long-awaited super production: the historical drama Oppenheimer, by Christopher Nolan. Still, Barbie will feature an all-star cast to intensify the dispute. Alongside Robbie will be names like gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef and Will Ferrell.

Still rounding up the list Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells and Ritu AryaBesides Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Jamie Demetriou, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu and Emma Mackey.

The command of the film is up to Greta Gerwigin lovely women and lady bird. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker also signs the script alongside Noah Baumbach.

Although the film is attracting a lot of attention from fans and gathering a considerable number of stars in its cast, the details of the plot are still very scarce. However, one can expect an adaptation out of the typical Gerwig, in addition to more creative freedom for Margot Robbie in the long, since the actress is also acting as a producer on the project.

