Batman voice actor helped Marvel star overcome drugs

The voice actor for the Batman LEGO animation helped one of Marvel’s biggest stars overcome his drug addiction.

During a conversation with the podcast that actor and voice actor Will Arnett presents, Bradley Cooper talked about his drug addiction, and how Arnett freed him while they shared an apartment (via Insider).

“Will [Arnett] I was like, ‘Hey man, do you remember we had dinner the other night? How do you think it went?’” Cooper recalled. “I remember being at dinner thinking I was so funny, and I thought these two guys who were my heroes thought I was funny. I thought I was killing it,” said the star.

Cooper, actor of Guardians of the Galaxy, commented that it was on this day that he realized his problem with drugs and alcohol. The star was not aware how his behavior harmed those close to him.

“I was so lost and addicted to cocaine,” Cooper explained. “Will [Arnett] took the risk of having that difficult conversation with me in July 2004 and that put me on the path to deciding to change my life. It was actually Will Arnett. He is the reason.”

