Benfica accepts proposal, and Everton Cebolinha is a Flamengo player – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Carioca club settles all the details and reaches an agreement with the Portuguese team

Flamengo is looking to reinforce the squad for the remainder of the 2022 season. Everton Cebolinha is Rubro-Negro’s first signing for the mid-year transfer window, which will open on July 18. Benfica (POR) accepted the latest proposal from the Carioca team.

The offer is for 13.5 million euros (about R$ 71.9 million at the current price). In addition, Rubro-Negro will pay bonuses to the Portuguese club if the striker reaches goals established in the contract, thus the total amount can reach 16 million euros (R$ 85.6 million). The information was first disclosed by journalist Venê Casagrande, from the newspaper The day.

Benfica will receive the amount in installments over four years. The value of the euro, it is important to note, is not fixed in the transaction, that is, the transfers will correspond to the exchange rate of the currency at the time of each payment, made one every semester.

Everton Cebolinha agreed with Flamengo for five years, just missing the signing of the contract for the official announcement to take place. With Benfica, as said, everything is set. Now, Rubro-Negro focuses on strengthening other positions, seen internally as emergency, such as right-back, midfielders and a midfielder.