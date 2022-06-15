Betfair tech tips: see 10 names that can shine in Cartola round #12 | betfair technical tips

Here we are for another lightning round, top hatters and top hatters! It’s one after the other, there’s not even time to mourn or celebrate a lot. Football is dynamic, as the poet said. So let’s think about the options for round #12, because Cartola’s market closes this Wednesday (15). In addition to the tips given above by Dandan, Betfair brought 10 more names that could do well in the round. There are two options per position. Worth – and a lot – check it out!
Weverton (Palmeiras) – C$ 12.13
- Haven’t conceded a goal in five of the eight matches he’s played.
- Average of more than three saves per game
Adversary: Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque
Bento (Athletico-PR) – C$ 8.49
- He has already saved a penalty and has an average of 4.56 points
- Accumulate 36 saves in just 11 matches
Adversary: Corinthians, at Arena da Baixada
Léo Ortiz (Bragantino) – C$ 11.25
- Average of two tackles per game and not yet received cards
- He won the SG in three of the five matches he made
Adversary: Coritiba, in Nabizão
Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras) – C$ 16.64
- Offensive defender: scored three goals in six matches
- He also won SG in three of the six games he played
Adversary: Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque
Matheuzinho (Flamengo) – C$ 6.48
- Makes, on average, more than three tackles per game
- At home, he has an average of 11.05 points
Adversary: Cuiabá, in Maracanã
Piquerez (Palms) – C$8.49
- Averaging 7.73 points per game
- He won the SG in four of the six times he was on the field
Adversary: Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque
Terans (Athletico-PR) – C$ 8.45
- At home, his average rises to 6.36 points
- Scored three of his four goals at Arena da Baixada
Adversary: Corinthians, at Arena da Baixada
Arrascaeta (Flamengo) – C$ 19.33
- Back after a period with the national team, he has an average of 9.07 points
- Despite acting as an attacking midfielder, he accumulates 22 tackles in just 7 games
Adversary: Cuiabá, in Maracanã
Rony (Palmeiras) – C$ 12.30
- Accumulated 26 points in the last two matches
- In 10 games, scored six goals and finished 18 times
Adversary: Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque
Mendoza (Ceará) – C$ 15.10
- Scored more than 10 points in the last four games
- He scored seven goals in 10 matches and has an average of 8.50 points
Adversary: Atlético-MG, in Castelão
Wednesday, 15/06
Bragantino vs Coritiba
Ceará vs Atletico MG
Flamengo vs Cuiabá
Goiás x Internacional
América-MG vs Fluminense
Athletico PR vs Corinthians
Thursday, 06/16
Botafogo vs Sao Paulo
Palmeiras vs Atletico GO
Avai x Fortaleza
Not valid for Cartola
Youth x Santos