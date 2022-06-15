Betfair tech tips: see 10 names that can shine in Cartola round #12 | betfair technical tips

Here we are for another lightning round, top hatters and top hatters! It’s one after the other, there’s not even time to mourn or celebrate a lot. Football is dynamic, as the poet said. So let’s think about the options for round #12, because Cartola’s market closes this Wednesday (15). In addition to the tips given above by Dandan, Betfair brought 10 more names that could do well in the round. There are two options per position. Worth – and a lot – check it out!

Weverton (Palmeiras) – C$ 12.13

  • Haven’t conceded a goal in five of the eight matches he’s played.
  • Average of more than three saves per game

— Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Adversary: Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque

Bento (Athletico-PR) – C$ 8.49

  • He has already saved a penalty and has an average of 4.56 points
  • Accumulate 36 saves in just 11 matches

— Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico

Adversary: Corinthians, at Arena da Baixada

Léo Ortiz (Bragantino) – C$ 11.25

  • Average of two tackles per game and not yet received cards
  • He won the SG in three of the five matches he made

— Photo: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino

Adversary: Coritiba, in Nabizão

Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras) – C$ 16.64

  • Offensive defender: scored three goals in six matches
  • He also won SG in three of the six games he played

— Photo: Raul Baretta/AGIF

Adversary: Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque

Matheuzinho (Flamengo) – C$ 6.48

  • Makes, on average, more than three tackles per game
  • At home, he has an average of 11.05 points

— Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo / Publicity

Adversary: Cuiabá, in Maracanã

Piquerez (Palms) – C$8.49

  • Averaging 7.73 points per game
  • He won the SG in four of the six times he was on the field

— Photo: Cesar Greco

Adversary: Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque

Terans (Athletico-PR) – C$ 8.45

  • At home, his average rises to 6.36 points
  • Scored three of his four goals at Arena da Baixada

— Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico

Adversary: Corinthians, at Arena da Baixada

Arrascaeta (Flamengo) – C$ 19.33

  • Back after a period with the national team, he has an average of 9.07 points
  • Despite acting as an attacking midfielder, he accumulates 22 tackles in just 7 games

— Photo: André Durao

Adversary: Cuiabá, in Maracanã

Rony (Palmeiras) – C$ 12.30

  • Accumulated 26 points in the last two matches
  • In 10 games, scored six goals and finished 18 times

— Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Adversary: Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque

Mendoza (Ceará) – C$ 15.10

  • Scored more than 10 points in the last four games
  • He scored seven goals in 10 matches and has an average of 8.50 points

— Photo: Felipe Santos/CearaSC.com

Adversary: Atlético-MG, in Castelão

Wednesday, 15/06
Bragantino vs Coritiba
Ceará vs Atletico MG
Flamengo vs Cuiabá
Goiás x Internacional
América-MG vs Fluminense
Athletico PR vs Corinthians

Thursday, 06/16
Botafogo vs Sao Paulo
Palmeiras vs Atletico GO
Avai x Fortaleza

Not valid for Cartola
Youth x Santos

