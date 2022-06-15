Bia cites inspiration in Petra and celebrates Serena’s return

Bia remembers that she used to follow Kvitova’s games when she was in youth Photo: Archive

Birmingham (England) – After win your debut match at the WTA 250 in Birmingham, Beatriz Haddad Maia spoke about her admiration for her opponent this Tuesday, the Czech Petra Kvitova, two-time Wimbledon champion. She remembers that Kvitova was a player she used to watch when she was younger, as they are both left-handed and have similar physiques and playstyles.

“Petra is a great player, very strong, and she plays aggressive tennis, especially on grass. So I knew I needed to be more aggressive today. She’s a tennis player that I used to watch a lot when I was young and I respect her game a lot. I am very happy for this victory”, said Bia, after the 7/6 (7-4) and 6/2 victory over Kvitova in Birmingham.

The number 1 in Brazil and 32nd in the world needed to show power of reaction at the end of the first set. She trailed by 5/3, but returned the break, counting with three errors and a double foul by the Czech. Afterwards, she made two great service games, before winning the partial in the tiebreak. In the second set, Bia only lost four points on her serve and got two new breaks to win the game.

“Tennis is like that, I had a break and I was trying to play better. We didn’t have a lot of long rallies so it was important to be solid and aggressive in the first two exchanges of each point, and I’m really happy that I was able to do that. tiebreak was a special moment, because I played very well and it was important to play better in the second set”, evaluated the 26-year-old from São Paulo.

Champion in singles and doubles at the WTA 250 in Nottingham last Sunday, Bia won all ten games she played on grass in 2022. In singles, six wins in a row. She faces in the round of 16 the Polish Magdalena Frech, 91st in the ranking, in a game scheduled for Thursday. “I didn’t imagine that I could play as well on grass as I am playing now. I just tried to be strong and resilient, because I know that on grass everything can change very quickly, so I’m very happy with my performance.”

Bia also talked about the main news of the day at the circuit, Serena Williams’ return to competition. After almost a year without playing, the winner of 23 Grand Slam titles received invitations to the Eastbourne WTA 500 and also to the Wimbledon main draw. In London, Serena has seven titles and four runners-up. “It’s amazing, I didn’t know that! She’s an inspiration to so many women, even outside of tennis. She’s a great player and very important to our sport. I’m so glad she’s back. I didn’t know she was coming back to play. , but now I’m more excited to see her and I think she’s going to enjoy this return.”