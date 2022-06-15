Biden is ‘copying Bolsonaro’, says Mourão on criticism of oil companies

The Vice President of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão, said this Wednesday morning (15) that the rise in fuel prices is a worldwide problem. He said US President Joe Biden is “copying Bolsonaro” and has also complained about oil companies and their market practices.

“It’s happening all over the world. This morning I was following on an international network President Biden complaining about the oil companies, that they are making a lot of profit, they should produce more. I think he is copying what President Bolsonaro is talking about here,” he said.





The presidents of Brazil and the United States met last Thursday (9) at the Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, California. It was the first meeting between the leaders since the Democrat took over the White House in January last year. During the meeting, they discussed topics such as environmental preservation and defense of the democratic regime.





Mourão’s statement was a response to the actions of the federal government and the National Congress to contain the increase in fuel prices in the country. The vice president called a “mini tax reform” the project that establishes a ceiling for the collection of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuel, approved this Tuesday (14) by the Chamber of Deputies.





Mourão mentioned that he made a trip to Europe and that there are also complaints about the prices charged for fuel, especially gasoline. For him, all countries have to seek their solutions.





“All countries are suffering this. I was in Spain last week and everyone was complaining about the price of fuel. The fuel there is above 2 euros, that is, it is practically R$ 11 compared here with ours”, he said.