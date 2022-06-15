Binance and Other Crypto Firms Accelerate Hiring in Response to Industry Job Cuts

Cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and Kraken, along with second-tier sidechain Polygon, are among three companies looking to hire staff amid plummeting cryptocurrency markets.

A Binance spokesperson told CoinDesk that it has more than 2,000 open positions, with its job board showing roles in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East. “We will continue to grow our team as planned and we see this moment as an opportunity to gain access to some of the best talent in the industry,” CEO Changpeng Zhao said in a comment shared with CoinDesk.

He continued, “Our business strategy was to position Binance for sustained growth over the next decade through multiple market dips or even a multi-year protracted decline market. We believe that cooler markets provide the best opportunity for organizations to invest in or acquire large projects at a more favorable price. We will have a very active pipeline in the coming months.”

Zhao also posted a cheeky tweet, suggesting that his company is in a strong position today because it has recently spent large sums on engagement.

It was not easy saying no to Super bowl ads, stadium naming rights, large sponsor deals a few months ago, but we did. Today, we are hiring for 2000 open positions for # Binance. pic.twitter.com/n24nrUik8O — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) June 15, 2022

Rival exchange Kraken also disclosed its intention to increase the number of employees with the announcement that it will hire more than 500 employees. Meanwhile, Polygon made a notable hire today, recruiting former Meta and Microsoft marketer Jennifer Kattula as senior vice president of marketing.

On Monday, Crypto.com announced job cuts of nearly 5% of its workforce, and BlockFi said it plans to lay off around 20% of its staff.

On Tuesday, giant Coinbase shook things up, announcing it was cutting 1,100 employees, or 18% of its global headcount.

