Botafogo controls the game, eliminates Flamengo and will take Vasco in the semifinals of Carioca Sub-20

O Botafogo controlled the match well, drew with Flamengo in 0 to 0 in the morning of this Wednesday, at CEFAT, and guaranteed the classification for the semifinals of the Campeonato Carioca Sub-20. Glorioso, who had already won the first match 2-1 in Gávea, will now face Vasco, who eliminated Bangu.

Even with the advantage gained in the first game and being able to lose by a goal difference, Botafogo was superior to the rival. He controlled the match well, didn’t let Flamengo create and still had chances. In the first half, Glorioso had the best opportunity, at 8 minutes: Raí received it from Léo Pedro, kicked low and the ball passed close to the post.

In the second stage, Botafogo continued better. In the 11th minute, Raí pushed in, Reydson appeared in front and went free, but he finished wide, missing a clear chance to open the scoring. Then, at 14, Maycon Vitor released the bomb on the left side and the ball exploded on the crossbar. Alvinegro never had its classification threatened.

Botafogo’s upcoming matches

The Carioca Sub-20 semifinals are scheduled for June 25th and July 2nd, first under Botafogo’s command – Vasco has the advantage if the sum of the scores ends up equal. Fogão’s next commitment is for the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, Saturday (18), at 15:00, against Cruzeiro.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 0 X 0 FLAMENGO

Place: CEFAT

Date-Time: 06/15/2022 – 10 am

Referee: Carlos Tadeu Ferreira de Castro (RJ)

Assistants: Weverton Sales dos Santos (RJ) and Lucas Castro dos Santos (RJ)

Yellow cards: Wendel (BOT); Werton and Diego (FLA)

red cards: –

goals: –

BOTAFOGO: Gabriel Toebe; Carlos Henrique, Kawan, Reydson and Felipe Vieira; Alysson, Kauê (Peloggia 37’/2ºT) and Wendel (Paulo 48’/2ºT); Raí (Lucas Goiano 30’/2ºT), Léo Pedro (Bernardo 37’/2ºT) and Maycon Vitor (Jefinho 30’/2ºT) – Coach: Ricardo Resende.

FLAMENGO: Kauã Morais; Wesley, Diego (Iago 33’/2ºT), Cleiton and Zé Wellinton; Igor Jesus (Jean Carlos 33’/2ºT), Daniel Cabral (Matheus Gonçalves 13’/2ºT) and Victor Hugo; Werton (Pedro Arthur 13’/2ºT), Ryan Luka (André Luiz 33’/2ºT) and Petterson (Santiago 43’/2ºT) – Coach: Mario Jorge.