Boys from Vila solve it, and Santos breaks taboo against Juventude

In the 47th minute of the first half, Santos lost 1-0 and was dominated by Juventude at Alfredo Jaconi. In an unpretentious move in midfield, however, everything changed. Yuri hit Jhojan Julio with a strong cart and was sent off after a VAR check. In the final stage, Peixe turned the game around in Caxias do Sul and won by 2 to 1, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship, and glued to the G4.

Juventude opened the scoring with Ricardo Bueno and played well until they were one less. In the second half, Santos asserted their numerical superiority and cornered the home team. Eduardo Bauermann and Marcos Leonardo scored the turnaround goals.

Marcos Leonardo played last Sunday for the Brazilian under-20 team and went straight from Espírito Santo to Caxias do Sul. Ângelo, back after a thigh injury, played as many minutes as he could and gave assistance to shirt 9. Meninos da Vila decided again.

Santos got the first victory as a visitor in the Brasileirão and ended a sequence of six games without the three points. Peixe is now in sixth place, with 17 points, one less than Internacional, fourth place, and who plays tomorrow against Goiás. Juventude follows in the runner-up, with ten, and three above Fortaleza, who pays Avaí, fifth, in Ressacada.

Santos will return to the field to face Red Bull Bragantino, on Saturday (18), at Vila Belmiro. Juventude will visit Atlético-GO, Sunday (19)

LIVE FROM SANTOS WITH GABRIELA BRINO AND MAURICIO BARROS

Who did well at Santos: Bruno Oliveira, Ângelo and Marcos Leonardo

Bruno entered the break and, once again, improved Peixe’s offensive performance. Ângelo and Marcos Leonardo did well and built the second goal. The trio ask for passage at Santos. It is also worth mentioning the important performance of Jhojan Julio.

Who was bad at Santos: Auro and Ricardo Goulart

Auro was insecure and left at halftime. Goulart was extremely discreet again. Shirt 10 created little and was substituted in the second half.

Santos game: red card saved

Peixe was bad until Yuri was sent off at the end of the first half. With one more, Santos improved and started to dominate the game. Juventude barely passed the midfield in the final stage.

Village boys solve

After playing last Sunday for the Brazilian under-20 team, Marcos Leonardo started on the bench and entered the second half. Ângelo was also placed in the final stage after returning from a thigh injury against Atlético-MG and still not being 100%. Ângelo assisted Marcos to turn the game around in Caxias.

felt early

How did you publish the UOL Esporte this morning, Maicon was doubtful for the match due to muscular discomfort. The defender went to the “sacrifice”, felt pain in his thigh and had to leave for Emiliano Velázquez’s entry, just after 14 minutes of play.

Reverse ex law?

Yuri, ex-Santos, was sent off at the end of the first half after a strong challenge to Jhojan Julio. Juventude’s midfielder passed by Peixe and didn’t miss him.

Finally!

Eduardo Bauermann scored his goal after much insistence. Goal disallowed, ball on the post, goalkeeper saves… The defender scored for the second time with the Santos shirt and celebrated a lot in Caxias do Sul.

What a fright!

In the last minute, the referee checked a possible penalty by Emiliano Velázquez. After long seconds for the Santos fan, nothing was scored.

DATASHEET:

YOUTH 1 x 2 SANTOS

Competition: 12th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: June 14, 2022 (Tuesday)

Time: 21:30 (from Brasilia)

Place: Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul (RS)

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo (MG) and Ivan Carlos Bohn

VAR: Adriano Milczvski

Yellow cards: Paulinho Moccelin (JUV), Rodrigo Fernandez and Auro (SAN)

Red card: Yuri (JUV)

goals: Ricardo Bueno, 25 minutes into the 1st half; Eduardo Bauermann (SAN), at 11, and Marcos Leonardo (SAN), at 31′ of the 2nd half

YOUTH: Caesar; Rodrigo Soares (Oscar Ruiz), Thalisson KelvenRafael Forster and William Matheus; Yuri, Jason, Chico (Paulinho Moccelin) and Capixaba (Paulo Henrique); Pitta (Darlan) and Ricardo Bueno (Vitor Gabriel). Technician: Eduardo Baptista.

SAINTS: João Paulo, Auro (Bruno Oliveira); Maicon (Emiliano Velázquez), Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo (Ângelo) and Ricardo Goulart (Marcos Leonardo); Lucas Braga, Jhojan Julio and Rwan (Bryan Angulo). Technician: Fabian Bustos