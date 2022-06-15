Bragantino vs Coritiba – Live – Brazilian Serie A

Admin 2 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Own goal scored by Guillermo De los Santos, Coritiba. Red Bull Bragantino 2, Coritiba 0..










GOOOOOOOOOL!Own goal scored by Guillermo De los Santos, Coritiba. Red Bull Bragantino 2, Coritiba 0..










Missed opportunity Artur (Red Bull Bragantino) left footed shot from the right side of the box.










Source link

About Admin

Check Also

“Works with the idea”; DM communicates Abel and sets a deadline for Raphael Veiga to return to the Palmeiras starting lineup

palm trees The midfielder has not played for Verdão since the goalless draw against Atlético …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved