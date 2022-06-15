Bridgerton Actor Confirmed In One Of Netflix’s Biggest Movies Of The Year

hidden agent is the new big-budget action movie from Netflix and promises to be a blast. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans and has the direction of Joe and Anthony Russoin Avengers.

Besides them, what has been drawing a lot of attention is the presence of Regé-Jean Page, actor famous for being the Duke of the series Bridgerton, in its first season.

Check out their official poster:

hidden agent is based on the novel by Mark Greaney, which follows the so-called Gray Man, a freelance assassin and former CIA agent named Court Gentry.

The intention is for the film to start a franchise.

CONTINUE AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

In it, Ryan Gosling is CIA agent Court Gentry, aka The Hidden Agent and Sierra Six, and Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary Lloyd Hansen in this thriller.

Pulled out of a federal penitentiary and recruited by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly skilled, Agency-sanctioned mercenary.

But now the tables have turned and he is the target, hunted around the world by Hansen, a former CIA member who will stop at nothing to bring him down. In his favor, Six has the help of agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas). He’s going to need it.

Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush and Julia Butters complete the list.

Watch the trailer:

You will like it too!

If you’re looking for a good movie to watch, check out the video below that has a great tip for you to watch today. Oh, and don’t forget to register. We have new videos EVERY day!