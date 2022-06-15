Britney Spears reveals she ‘never invited’ brother to wedding; understand · Rolling Stone

Britney’s brother Bryan Spears has publicly defended the singer’s guardianship controlled by his father

Britney Spears confirmed that his brother Bryan Spears “was never invited” to the singer’s wedding last Thursday, 9th, with Sam Asghari, and sent him “fuck off” in a post made on Instagram. Names like Paris Hilton, Madonna and Drew Barrymore attended the ceremony.

In the post in question, Britney discussed how Bryan was never part of the guest list, despite Amber Lynnhis brother’s girlfriend, alleges how he didn’t go to the wedding to attend his daughter’s graduation.

In the text, the star referred to a 2020 interview that her brother gave to the podcast of Drew Plotkin under her guardianship. Bryan explained how it was a “big deal” for the family spears and something where they needed to “work together as a family to keep everything going.”

“Bryanyour podcast interview was so SPECIAL,” said Britney Spears. “I know how you and the family had no ill intentions, except for all those years when I honestly just wanted to be a respected person. But as you said when asked by that incredibly kind man, ‘Why won’t your family leave you alone?’

“Her response was, ‘She can’t even make a dinner reservation.’ What you said right there to that man was everything, Bryan!!! You were never invited to my wedding, so why answer???” continued the owner of “toxic.” “You hurt me and you know it. PS: I have an assistant to make my dinner reservations.”

I know you are my blood, and the blood runs deep, but no family of mine would do what you did to me.

Britney Spears filed for emergency restraining order against ex-husband who broke into her wedding

Britney Spears filed an emergency restraining order against her ex-husband, Jason Allen Alexanderafter he invaded the singer’s wedding at her house last Thursday, 9. spears and Alexander were married in 2004 for 55 hours until the union was annulled.

According to NME, Alexander entered the ceremony saying, “Where is Britney? I’m here to ruin this marriage.” The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office was sent to investigate the break-in and the ex-husband of spears was arrested with a pending warrant.

On Friday, the 10th, the singer’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, confirmed that an “emergency protection order” had been requested. The measure expires in five to seven calendar days, according to billboard. “Thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for their good work,” said Rosengart in a statement.

“This was outrageous and a disgraceful security breach,” he continued. “I hope law enforcement will do everything possible to ensure that Mr. Alexander be fully and vigorously prosecuted and convicted of the criminal actions.”

For a while, spears and Sam Asghari, the singer’s current husband, have not publicly commented on what happened. The ceremony continued even after Alexander invade it. The wedding was intimate, but was attended by several celebrities such as Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez.