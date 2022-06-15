Bruno Henrique at Fenerbahce? Zinho brings backstage, cites Jorge Jesus’ desire and indicates the fate of the Flamengo striker

ESPN commentator said that despite Jorge Jesus’ desire, Fenerbahçe ‘don’t have the money’ to remove Bruno Henrique from Flamengo

Bruno Henrique had its name linked to Fenerbahce since Jorge Jesus, his former coach at Flamengotook charge of the Turkish team.

According to Turkish press reports, the Portuguese coach would have asked for the striker to be signed for the next transfer window.

However, according to Zinho, a former player and commentator for Disney channelsdespite the desire of Mr.O Fenerbahçe did not make any offer for the red-black player.

“Information that doesn’t have a proposal from Fenerbahçe, doesn’t have it for the player. If it comes to the game, Bruno Henrique misses the pass, misses the goal, then the fan will want to put it into the player’s account if he’s playing well or badly. Bruno Henrique didn’t ask to leave, he didn’t negotiate with anyone from outside, he didn’t receive a proposal. It doesn’t have that (soft body)”, Zinho said before adding:

”The information I have is that Fenerbahçe has no money. Wanting Jorge Jesus wants it, but he doesn’t have the money”, said the commentator during ESPN FC this Tuesday (14).

It is worth remembering that Bruno Henrique was one of the main pieces of Jorge Jesus at Flamengo in 2019. The athlete has a contract with the Rio de Janeiro club until December 2023 and a termination penalty of 35 million euros (BRL 186 million).

In the current season, the striker played 21 games, scored only three goals and provided six assists.