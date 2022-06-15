Bruno Henrique reaches 400 career games; see x-ray of 79 goals and 45 assists for Flamengo | Flamengo

One of the most important players in Flamengo’s recent history, Bruno Henrique has a mark to celebrate this Wednesday, at Maracanã. Against Cuiabá, the 31-year-old from Minas Gerais complete 400 games as a pro.

As BH took his career to another level after arriving at Flamengo, ge, with the help of the Statistical Spy, made an x-ray of the victorious passage that the striker has been building. To get an idea, 79 From 129 goals who scored in professional football (61.2%) were noted wearing red and black. The proportion increases when the subject is title: 81.8% – nine out of 11.

Flamengo is the club for which Bruno has more matches. until then are 185 (165 as holder)with 79 goals, 45 assists and nine titles conquered distributed in 15,638 minutes on the field. Two internationals, Liberators and Recopa; four nationals (two Brazilians and two Supercups) and three state championships. The numbers recorded with the other five shirts he wore in professional football are available in the image below.

Check out Bruno Henrique’s X-ray at Flamengo below with tables:

Bruno Henrique has goals in all competitions he played for Flamengo. Your best averages are in the Brazilian (0.44 per game – 42 scored in 95 games) and in Libertadores (0.44 – 16 out of 36) – World Cup, Supercup and Recopa are disregarded due to the title being decided in a maximum of two games.

League goals for Flamengo Championship goals number of games Average goals per match Brazilian 42 95 0.44 Liberators 16 36 0.44 From Rio 14 35 0.4 Brazil’s Cup 3 13 0.23 Brazilian Super Cup two 3 0.66 South American Recopa 1 1 1 Club World Cup 1 two 0.5

1 of 9 Libertadores is the most important title that Bruno Henrique won with the Flamengo shirt — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo Libertadores is the most important title that Bruno Henrique won with the Flamengo shirt — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

Flamengo scoring style

Botafogo 1 x 2 Flamengo goals for the 3rd round of the Campeonato Carioca

Right-handed, Bruno Henrique scored 39 of his 79 goals with his right foot (49.3% of the total), only one from a penalty. The shirt 27 is also doing well in the top, both in attack and defensively. He scored 25 times in headers. His first one with the Flamengo shirt, by the way, was done with his head. On January 26, 2019, he made both of the comeback by 2 to 1 over Botafogo and started the fame of “lord of the classics”. (see video above)

How Bruno scored his goals for Flamengo Year Games goals Right foot Left foot Head 2019 62 35 18 9 8 2020 53 21 12 1 8 2021 48 20 8 4 8 2022 22 3 1 1 1 Total 185 79 39 15 25

The waiter’s preferred customers

2 of 9 Bruno Henrique Gabigol Flamengo Barcelona-EQU — Photo: André Durão Bruno Henrique Gabigol Flamengo Barcelona-EQU — Photo: André Durão

In addition to being the second top scorer of the current generation – he is only surpassed by Gabigol -, Bruno Henrique also stands out for his high rate of assists. In 2019, for example, he participated in 50 goals for Flamengo, with 35 scored and 15 decisive passes. In four seasons, that’s 45 assists in total.

Gabigol benefited the most from waiter Bruno Henrique’s tray passes and scored 16 times in his friend’s passes. Check the table below:

Bruno Henrique’s assist scorers Gunner number of goals 2019 2020 2021 2022 Gabriel 16 6 5 3 two arrascaeta 10 4 two 4 Pedro 5 3 1 1 Everton Ribeiro 4 1 3 Michael two two Andreas 1 1 Diego 1 1 island 1 1 Lincoln 1 1 Matheuzinho 1 1 René 1 1 Rodrigo Caio 1 1 William Arão 1 1 Total 45 16 11 11 7

Bruno Henrique’s 33 victims for Flamengo

3 of 9 Bruno Henrique goes up a lot to score a goal against Vasco in early 2021, still for the previous year’s Brazilian — Photo: Marcelo Côrtes / Flamengo Bruno Henrique goes up a lot to score a goal against Vasco at the beginning of 2021, still for the previous year’s Brazilian – Photo: Marcelo Côrtes / Flamengo

Used to swinging the net in classics and in big duels with the Flamengo shirt, he has two favorite targets, the arch-rivals Vasco it’s the Atletico-PR, in whom he scored seven goals each. Corinthians and São Paulo, leaked six and five times respectively, come next.

Vasco and Athletico-PR: 7

7 Corinthians: 6

6 São Paulo and Barcelona-EQU: 5

5 Fluminense: 4

4 Botafogo, Ceará, Internacional de Porto Alegre and Independiente del Valle-EQU: 3

3 Atlético-GO, Atlético-MG, Sport, Fortaleza, Coritiba, Bangu, Bahia, LDU-EQU, Volta Redonda, Grêmio and Cruzeiro: two

two Sporting Cristal-PER, ABC, América-MG, Cabofriense, Portuguesa, Al Hilal-SAU, Resende, Chapecoense, Goiás, Junior Barranquilla-COL and Olimpia-PAR: 1

See below general numbers of Bruno Henrique in arts provided by his consultancy *

*The Spy Stat counts 45 assists for the Flamengo

4 of 9 Bruno Henrique defended six shirts and totaled 129 goals, 79 of these for Flamengo — Photo: Disclosure/Amplitude Comunicação Bruno Henrique defended six shirts and totaled 129 goals, 79 of these for Flamengo — Photo: Disclosure/Amplitude Comunicação

5 of 9 Bruno Henrique started his career at Uberlândia and gained national fame in Goiás football. Then he went to Germany — Photo: Amplitude Comunicação Bruno Henrique started his career at Uberlândia and gained national fame in Goiás football. Then he went to Germany — Photo: Amplitude Comunicação

6 out of 9 Bruno Henrique has more games for Flamengo and Santos. The Statistical Spy adds one more assistance in relation to the table above — Photo: Divulgação/Amplitude Comunicação Bruno Henrique has more games for Flamengo and Santos. The Statistical Spy adds one more assistance in relation to the table above — Photo: Divulgação/Amplitude Comunicação

7 of 9 Adding up the shirts of the clubs he defended in Brazil, Bruno has Athletico-PR as his favorite victim — Photo: Amplitude Comunicação Adding up the shirts of the clubs he defended in Brazil, Bruno has Athletico-PR as his favorite victim — Photo: Amplitude Comunicação

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧