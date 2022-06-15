Bruno Henrique reaches 400 career games; see x-ray of 79 goals and 45 assists for Flamengo | Flamengo

One of the most important players in Flamengo’s recent history, Bruno Henrique has a mark to celebrate this Wednesday, at Maracanã. Against Cuiabá, the 31-year-old from Minas Gerais complete 400 games as a pro.
As BH took his career to another level after arriving at Flamengo, ge, with the help of the Statistical Spy, made an x-ray of the victorious passage that the striker has been building. To get an idea, 79 From 129 goals who scored in professional football (61.2%) were noted wearing red and black. The proportion increases when the subject is title: 81.8% – nine out of 11.
Flamengo is the club for which Bruno has more matches. until then are 185 (165 as holder)with 79 goals, 45 assists and nine titles conquered distributed in 15,638 minutes on the field. Two internationals, Liberators and Recopa; four nationals (two Brazilians and two Supercups) and three state championships. The numbers recorded with the other five shirts he wore in professional football are available in the image below.
Check out Bruno Henrique’s X-ray at Flamengo below with tables:
Bruno Henrique has goals in all competitions he played for Flamengo. Your best averages are in the Brazilian (0.44 per game – 42 scored in 95 games) and in Libertadores (0.44 – 16 out of 36) – World Cup, Supercup and Recopa are disregarded due to the title being decided in a maximum of two games.
League goals for Flamengo
|Championship
|goals
|number of games
|Average goals per match
|Brazilian
|42
|95
|0.44
|Liberators
|16
|36
|0.44
|From Rio
|14
|35
|0.4
|Brazil’s Cup
|3
|13
|0.23
|Brazilian Super Cup
|two
|3
|0.66
|South American Recopa
|1
|1
|1
|Club World Cup
|1
|two
|0.5
Libertadores is the most important title that Bruno Henrique won with the Flamengo shirt — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo
Flamengo scoring style
Botafogo 1 x 2 Flamengo goals for the 3rd round of the Campeonato Carioca
Right-handed, Bruno Henrique scored 39 of his 79 goals with his right foot (49.3% of the total), only one from a penalty. The shirt 27 is also doing well in the top, both in attack and defensively. He scored 25 times in headers. His first one with the Flamengo shirt, by the way, was done with his head. On January 26, 2019, he made both of the comeback by 2 to 1 over Botafogo and started the fame of “lord of the classics”. (see video above)
How Bruno scored his goals for Flamengo
|Year
|Games
|goals
|Right foot
|Left foot
|Head
|2019
|62
|35
|18
|9
|8
|2020
|53
|21
|12
|1
|8
|2021
|48
|20
|8
|4
|8
|2022
|22
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Total
|185
|79
|39
|15
|25
The waiter’s preferred customers
Bruno Henrique Gabigol Flamengo Barcelona-EQU — Photo: André Durão
In addition to being the second top scorer of the current generation – he is only surpassed by Gabigol -, Bruno Henrique also stands out for his high rate of assists. In 2019, for example, he participated in 50 goals for Flamengo, with 35 scored and 15 decisive passes. In four seasons, that’s 45 assists in total.
Gabigol benefited the most from waiter Bruno Henrique’s tray passes and scored 16 times in his friend’s passes. Check the table below:
Bruno Henrique’s assist scorers
|Gunner
|number of goals
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Gabriel
|16
|6
|5
|3
|two
|arrascaeta
|10
|4
|two
|4
|Pedro
|5
|3
|1
|1
|Everton Ribeiro
|4
|1
|3
|Michael
|two
|two
|Andreas
|1
|1
|Diego
|1
|1
|island
|1
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|1
|Matheuzinho
|1
|1
|René
|1
|1
|Rodrigo Caio
|1
|1
|William Arão
|1
|1
|Total
|45
|16
|11
|11
|7
Bruno Henrique’s 33 victims for Flamengo
Bruno Henrique goes up a lot to score a goal against Vasco at the beginning of 2021, still for the previous year’s Brazilian – Photo: Marcelo Côrtes / Flamengo
Used to swinging the net in classics and in big duels with the Flamengo shirt, he has two favorite targets, the arch-rivals Vasco it’s the Atletico-PR, in whom he scored seven goals each. Corinthians and São Paulo, leaked six and five times respectively, come next.
- Vasco and Athletico-PR: 7
- Corinthians: 6
- São Paulo and Barcelona-EQU: 5
- Fluminense: 4
- Botafogo, Ceará, Internacional de Porto Alegre and Independiente del Valle-EQU: 3
- Atlético-GO, Atlético-MG, Sport, Fortaleza, Coritiba, Bangu, Bahia, LDU-EQU, Volta Redonda, Grêmio and Cruzeiro: two
- Sporting Cristal-PER, ABC, América-MG, Cabofriense, Portuguesa, Al Hilal-SAU, Resende, Chapecoense, Goiás, Junior Barranquilla-COL and Olimpia-PAR: 1
See below general numbers of Bruno Henrique in arts provided by his consultancy *
*The Spy Stat counts 45 assists for the Flamengo
Bruno Henrique defended six shirts and totaled 129 goals, 79 of these for Flamengo — Photo: Disclosure/Amplitude Comunicação
Bruno Henrique started his career at Uberlândia and gained national fame in Goiás football. Then he went to Germany — Photo: Amplitude Comunicação
Bruno Henrique has more games for Flamengo and Santos. The Statistical Spy adds one more assistance in relation to the table above — Photo: Divulgação/Amplitude Comunicação
Adding up the shirts of the clubs he defended in Brazil, Bruno has Athletico-PR as his favorite victim — Photo: Amplitude Comunicação
+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!
🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧
Watch: all about Flamengo on ge, on Globo and on sportv