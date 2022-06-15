Can you use Samsung DeX as a computer to work and study?

From the Galaxy S8 line, the Samsung has a very interesting feature that allows you to “transform” the brand’s cell phones into a desktop platform to literally use the cell phone as if it were a computer. It’s called Samsung DeX, and we decided to test it out to find out if it’s possible to use it for work or study.

DeX mode allows you to expand the display of almost all applications installed on the smartphone to a larger screen, such as a monitor or notebook, for example. It’s very easy to see the convenience of this tool, but is it worth it? Is it really comfortable and practical to use DeX mode?

DeX mode allows you to expand the functionality of Samsung phones to a larger screen (Danilo Berti/Canaltech)

I used the South Korean platform for a day to work and I show here my experience, to tell you if it is really possible to use the service professionally or for studies.

compatible devices

It is important to note that not all Samsung phones are compatible with DeX, however recent it may be. That’s because the company limits functionality to its tops of the line.

That said, DeX is compatible with any smartphone launched from the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 lines, in addition to the foldable Galaxy Z and Galaxy Fold lines. The service also works with some tablet models released since the Tab S4 line.

assembling the setup

To connect your cell phone to the monitor — or a TV, for example — you just need a cable with an HDMI end and a USB-C end.

Still, Samsung recommends some original accessories to facilitate this communication: the DeX Pad and DeX Station, which are supports to keep the cell phone upright and connect USB or HDMI accessories to them. However, none of them are officially available in Brazil — which makes it a little difficult to assemble an original brand setup.

A set with a mouse and keyboard connected to the cell phone already allows the use of DeX mode (Image: Bruno Bertonzin/Canaltech)

Here, I used Motorola’s Ready For accessories, which serve the same purpose in the competitor’s cell phones (by the way, I’ve already written about the possibility that the Ready For can also be used for work and study). That way, I was able to use a Galaxy S21 Plus normally connected to my TV, so I don’t need a specific monitor.

In addition, I connected a mouse and a Bluetooth keyboard directly to the smartphone, to make it easier to type and navigate between the options on the screen. If you don’t have it, you can use the keyboard and a virtual trackpad on your phone, although it’s not practical.

Cell phone and battery usage

While using the cell phone for work, the battery was drained significantly during working hours. But this is perfectly natural, after all, I had apps like Edge, Chrome, Telegram and Slack open practically all the time, in addition to having two Bluetooth devices connected to the device all the time.

During the day, I did a lot of research on the internet, watched some videos on YouTube, and most of the time I used Google Docs in the browser to write texts. So the cell phone was in constant operation for many hours, even with its own screen off.

A positive point is that it is possible to charge the device without having to disconnect it from the monitor or TV. That’s thanks to the Ready For’s HDMI adapter, which also has a USB-C port for the cell phone. If I was using genuine Samsung accessories, I could do the same with the DeX Station or DeX Pad, as they also offer these extra ports.

Speaking of exact numbers, the Galaxy S21 Plus — which has a 4,800 mAh battery, had its charge reduced from 100% to 15% in approximately 8 hours of work.

Using popular apps and programs

Samsung’s DeX allows you to expand the display of virtually any application installed on the smartphone to the monitor. This means that you will be able to use any social network and most applications available on the Play Store while connecting.

During my workday, I used the Edge and Chrome browsers a lot, in addition to the Slack, Telegram, Twitter and Instagram apps. I also tested popular applications like Google Docs and Sheets and its Microsoft rivals Office and Excel.

The apps work very well and very fluidly. But it is important to stress one point: you will not have a computer display, but only an expanded version of Android.

Platform lets you use virtually any app available on Android (Image: Bruno Bertonzin/Canaltech)

In practice, this should be a little confusing, but nothing too serious. For example, in the Google Docs app you may have a little difficulty executing keyboard shortcuts or selecting an entire paragraph with two mouse clicks in versions.

That’s because Android apps don’t recognize these gestures like Windows does, so it’s as if they don’t really exist. In the browser, however, they work much better.

Despite all this, I had a very satisfying experience using Edge — which is the browser I’m most adapted to. I even noticed a much faster speed for opening websites and loading pages than on my own laptop, but that’s due to the Galaxy S21 Plus’ powerful chipset — on a mobile device scale, of course.

Finally, it is important to make one thing clear: as DeX is just an Android interface adapted for desktop, it is not possible to download any program that exists for PC, but only what is available in the Play Store.

So, if you use some very specific software for your company and it doesn’t have a mobile version, DeX won’t suit you very well.

Video call

You can use DeX to participate in video calls. This helps a lot in a scenario where more and more people work from home and participate in video conferences.

To join a video meeting, just open any application that offers these functions, such as Google Meet, Google Duo or Microsoft Teams. During conversations, the system uses the device’s camera, as well as the microphone to capture audio.

I only noticed one problem during use: I couldn’t change the audio output to the monitor and I could only hear the audio of the video calls through the cell phone itself or through a Bluetooth headset connected directly to the Galaxy S21 Plus.

Possible problems and difficulties in adaptation

Samsung’s DeX platform can help to have a desktop experience with a compatible phone, but there are some issues that can hinder usability a little and others that can make it very difficult to adapt for daily use.

The limitation of Android apps is the main one. That’s because, if we’re used to the interface and functionality of apps on Windows, it can be a little difficult to adapt when using the mobile version. And that doesn’t get any better in the DeX mode desktop expansion.

An example of this is in Google Docs. Both in the browser version and in the Android app itself, it is not possible to use some keyboard shortcuts for typing.

Who works writing, for example, uses the shortcut Alt+0151 in Windows a lot to type a dash. This doesn’t work in DeX, which greatly hinders productivity, as you have to use virtual keyboards or copy and paste from somewhere else.

I used this shortcut as an example, but it’s just one of several limitation problems of applications on Android that hinder the functionality of Samsung’s DeX mode, especially if you have the experience on a “real computer” as a basis for comparison.

Browsers don’t allow using a bookmarks bar like in Windows (Image: Bruno Bertonzin/Canaltech)

In addition, browsers also “lag” our side a little, especially for those who usually access the same sites every day and use the bookmarks bar. That’s because apps — whether Chrome or Edge — don’t allow you to pin favorite addresses under the address bar, like on the desktop.

That way, when you want to access a favorite website, you have to go to the browser options and look for it there. It may not seem like much, but at the end of the day it’s a lot of wasted time.

DeX helps a lot, but for occasional jobs

If you’re thinking of using Samsung’s DeX mode to work on a daily basis, it’s good to leave a warning: it may not be very useful. After all, you will only get an expanded Android experience. If you use apps that don’t exist for mobile, then forget it!

But, if one day you need to be without your computer and want to use the platform for a short time, it should be fine, as long as you only use these most popular apps, which have versions for Android.

If you are thinking of using it for studies, DeX should serve you much better, after all, it performs well in the main text editors, spreadsheets or presentation apps, as well as email or social media applications.