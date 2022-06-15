Cartola 2022: for C$99, Economic Tips Bitso #12 seeks more appreciation with Palmeiras | bito economic tips

The score in round 11 wasn’t that great (48.28), but even so, the Bitso Economic Tips increased its equity, with appreciation of 1.48, going to C$ 143.20. Aiming to increase even more the cash, perhaps returning to a high score as happened in the tenth round (109.41), the economic team once again forms a base for Palmeiras, with Murilo , Piquerez , Gustavo Scarpa and Ron .

Bitso, a cryptocurrency platform, is the new sponsor of Cartola and will indicate the players with the greatest potential for appreciation in each round.

Athletico-PR, despite the complicated game against Corinthians, is also well represented, with three names. There are two players, the midfielder terans and the attacker Pabloin addition to the technician Luiz Felipe Scolari.

The complete scaling of Bitso Economic Tips for round #12 costs C$ 99.60.

Check out the rest of the nominees:

Kitty Fernandez (Botafogo goalkeeper)

(Botafogo goalkeeper) Samuel Xavier (Fluminense side)

(Fluminense side) Victor Cuesta (Botafogo defender)

(Botafogo defender) Alan Patrick (International midfielder)

(International midfielder) Arthur (Bragantino striker)

HOLDERS OF BITSO ECONOMIC TIPS

Holders of the Bitso Economic Tips #12 — Photo: Reproduction

If the above lineup undergoes any changes, this article will be updated until Saturday with this information.

BITSO ECONOMIC TIPS RESERVATIONS

Reservations from the Bitso Economic Tips #12 — Photo: Reproduction

the team of Bitso Economic Tips filled the bench with players who have good chances of recovery.

PERFORMANCE OF BITSO ECONOMIC TIPS

Cartridges’ Heritage vs Bitso Economic Tips Compare the equity performance of the low-cost squad versus all Cartola 2022 top charters Source: Cartola

Bitso Economic Tips Scores Source: Cartola

The market for round #12 is open until 18:30 (Brasília time) this Wednesday. Click here and scale your team!

All scouts below players are exclusive to Cartola 2022.

Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras midfielder) – C$ 11.25

Gustavo Scarpa, from Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

In the last four games as home team:

Average of 10.90 points per game

One goal and four assists

Another 10 submissions

Average of 2.25 fouls received

Opponent: Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque

Piquerez (Palmeiras side) – C$ 8.49

Piquerez, from Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

In the four games as home team:

Average of 8.90 points per game

Three SG’s and one assist

Average of 3.25 tackles per match

Opponent: Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque

Rony (Palmeiras striker) – C$ 12.30

Rony, from Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

In the last five games:

Average of 8.94 points per game

Four goals and nine other shots

Opponent: Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque

Murilo (Palmeiras defender) – C$ 9.11

Murilo, from Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

In the last five games as home team:

Average of 6.02 points per game

Four SG’s and seven tackles in the period

Atlético-GO is the fifth visitor who concedes the most points to defenders: 46.30

Opponent: Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque

Pablo (Athletico-PR striker) – C$ 7.18

Pablo, from Athletico-PR — Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF

In the last three games:

Average of 10.06 points per game

Two goals and an assist

Another nine shots, one on the beam

Opponent: Corinthians, at Arena da Baixada

Gatito Fernández (Botafogo goalkeeper) – C$ 5.68

Gatito, from Botafogo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

In the last six rounds:

São Paulo is the second most demanding visitor: 12

Tricolor is also the fifth visitor who concedes the most points to goalkeepers: 10.70

Opponent: São Paulo, at Nilton Santos

Víctor Cuesta (Botafogo defender) – C$ 7.65

Víctor Cuesta, from Botafogo — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

In the last three games as home team:

Average of 5.63 points per game

One goal and one assist

five disarms

Opponent: São Paulo, at Nilton Santos

Samuel Xavier (Fluminense side) – C$ 6.57

Samuel Xavier, from Fluminense — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC

In the last five games:

Average of 5.36 points per game

One goal and one assist

Average of 1.8 fouls received and 1.6 disarms

Opponent: América-MG, at Independência

Terans (Athletico-PR midfielder) – C$ 8.45

Terans, from Athletico-PR — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico

In the last four games as home team:

Average of 7.55 points per game

Three goals and seven other shots, one on the crossbar

Corinthians is the fifth visitor who concedes the most points to midfielders: 97.00

Opponent: Corinthians, at Arena da Baixada

Alan Patrick (International midfielder) – C$ 7.15

Alan Patrick, from Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Internacional

In the last four games:

Average of 4.97 points per game

One assist and four shots

Average of 3.5 fouls received and average of 1.25 disarms

Opponent: Goiás, in Serrinha

Artur (Bragantino striker) – C$ 7.39

Artur, from Bragantino — Photo: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino

In the last four games:

Average of 6.05 points per game

Two goals and four other shots

Average of 2.25 fouls received

Coritiba is the visitor who concedes the most points to attackers: 119.80

Opponent: Coritiba, at Nabi Abi Chedid

Luiz Felipe Scolari (Athletico-PR coach) – C$8.38

Luiz Felipe Scolari, from Athletico-PR — Photo: José Tramontin/CAP

In the last six rounds:

Athletico-PR has the fourth best overall average: 51.40

Hurricane has the sixth best attack average: 17.75

Opponent: Corinthians, at Arena da Baixada

Wednesday, 15/06

Bragantino vs Coritiba

Ceará vs Atletico MG

Flamengo vs Cuiabá

Goiás x Internacional

América-MG vs Fluminense

Athletico PR vs Corinthians

Thursday, 06/16

Botafogo vs Sao Paulo

Palmeiras vs Atletico GO

Avai x Fortaleza