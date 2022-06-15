Cartola 2022: for C$99, Economic Tips Bitso #12 seeks more appreciation with Palmeiras | bito economic tips

The score in round 11 wasn’t that great (48.28), but even so, the Bitso Economic Tips increased its equity, with appreciation of 1.48, going to C$ 143.20. Aiming to increase even more the cash, perhaps returning to a high score as happened in the tenth round (109.41), the economic team once again forms a base for Palmeiras, with Murilo, Piquerez, Gustavo Scarpa and Ron.
Bitso, a cryptocurrency platform, is the new sponsor of Cartola and will indicate the players with the greatest potential for appreciation in each round.
Athletico-PR, despite the complicated game against Corinthians, is also well represented, with three names. There are two players, the midfielder terans and the attacker Pabloin addition to the technician Luiz Felipe Scolari.
The complete scaling of Bitso Economic Tips for round #12 costs C$ 99.60.
Check out the rest of the nominees:
- Kitty Fernandez (Botafogo goalkeeper)
- Samuel Xavier (Fluminense side)
- Victor Cuesta (Botafogo defender)
- Alan Patrick (International midfielder)
- Arthur (Bragantino striker)
HOLDERS OF BITSO ECONOMIC TIPS
Holders of the Bitso Economic Tips #12 — Photo: Reproduction
If the above lineup undergoes any changes, this article will be updated until Saturday with this information.
BITSO ECONOMIC TIPS RESERVATIONS
Bitso Economic Tips Reservations #12 — Photo: Reproduction
the team of Bitso Economic Tips filled the bench with players who have good chances of recovery.
PERFORMANCE OF BITSO ECONOMIC TIPS
Cartridges’ Heritage vs Bitso Economic Tips
Compare the equity performance of the low-cost squad versus all Cartola 2022 top charters
Bitso Economic Tips Scores
The market for round #12 is open until 18:30 (Brasília time) this Wednesday. Click here and scale your team!
All scouts below players are exclusive to Cartola 2022.
Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras midfielder) – C$ 11.25
Gustavo Scarpa, from Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
In the last four games as home team:
- Average of 10.90 points per game
- One goal and four assists
- Another 10 submissions
- Average of 2.25 fouls received
Opponent: Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque
Piquerez (Palmeiras side) – C$ 8.49
Piquerez, from Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
In the four games as home team:
- Average of 8.90 points per game
- Three SG’s and one assist
- Average of 3.25 tackles per match
Opponent: Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque
Rony (Palmeiras striker) – C$ 12.30
Rony, from Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
In the last five games:
- Average of 8.94 points per game
- Four goals and nine other shots
Opponent: Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque
Murilo (Palmeiras defender) – C$ 9.11
Murilo, from Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
In the last five games as home team:
- Average of 6.02 points per game
- Four SG’s and seven tackles in the period
- Atlético-GO is the fifth visitor who concedes the most points to defenders: 46.30
Opponent: Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque
Pablo (Athletico-PR striker) – C$ 7.18
Pablo, from Athletico-PR — Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF
In the last three games:
- Average of 10.06 points per game
- Two goals and an assist
- Another nine shots, one on the beam
Opponent: Corinthians, at Arena da Baixada
Gatito Fernández (Botafogo goalkeeper) – C$ 5.68
Gatito, from Botafogo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
In the last six rounds:
- São Paulo is the second most demanding visitor: 12
- Tricolor is also the fifth visitor who concedes the most points to goalkeepers: 10.70
Opponent: São Paulo, at Nilton Santos
Víctor Cuesta (Botafogo defender) – C$ 7.65
Víctor Cuesta, from Botafogo — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo
In the last three games as home team:
- Average of 5.63 points per game
- One goal and one assist
- five disarms
Opponent: São Paulo, at Nilton Santos
Samuel Xavier (Fluminense side) – C$ 6.57
Samuel Xavier, from Fluminense — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC
In the last five games:
- Average of 5.36 points per game
- One goal and one assist
- Average of 1.8 fouls received and 1.6 disarms
Opponent: América-MG, at Independência
Terans (Athletico-PR midfielder) – C$ 8.45
Terans, from Athletico-PR — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico
In the last four games as home team:
- Average of 7.55 points per game
- Three goals and seven other shots, one on the crossbar
- Corinthians is the fifth visitor who concedes the most points to midfielders: 97.00
Opponent: Corinthians, at Arena da Baixada
Alan Patrick (International midfielder) – C$ 7.15
Alan Patrick of Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Internacional
In the last four games:
- Average of 4.97 points per game
- One assist and four shots
- Average of 3.5 fouls received and average of 1.25 disarms
Opponent: Goiás, in Serrinha
Artur (Bragantino striker) – C$ 7.39
Artur, from Bragantino — Photo: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino
In the last four games:
- Average of 6.05 points per game
- Two goals and four other shots
- Average of 2.25 fouls received
- Coritiba is the visitor who concedes the most points to attackers: 119.80
Opponent: Coritiba, at Nabi Abi Chedid
Luiz Felipe Scolari (Athletico-PR coach) – C$8.38
Luiz Felipe Scolari, from Athletico-PR — Photo: José Tramontin/CAP
In the last six rounds:
- Athletico-PR has the fourth best overall average: 51.40
- Hurricane has the sixth best attack average: 17.75
Opponent: Corinthians, at Arena da Baixada
Wednesday, 15/06
Bragantino vs Coritiba
Ceará vs Atletico MG
Flamengo vs Cuiabá
Goiás x Internacional
América-MG vs Fluminense
Athletico PR vs Corinthians
Thursday, 06/16
Botafogo vs Sao Paulo
Palmeiras vs Atletico GO
Avai x Fortaleza
Not valid for Cartola
Youth x Santos