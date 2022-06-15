CBF publishes table of the Brazilian Championship of Aspirants; Botafogo B debuts on the 30th, against Sport

The CBF finally released the table and regulations of the Brazilian Championship of Aspirants, which will take place between June 30th and September 25th. Botafogo B is in Group C, with Fluminense, Náutico and Sport.

There are four groups of four, with everyone facing each other within their round-trip brackets. The first two of each advance to the quarterfinals, in a round trip. The final will be played in a single game.

The regulation allows the use of under-23 players and four players over 23 years old. Additionally, a maximum of eight under-19 players can be listed for each match.

There is still no information on whether the games will be broadcast. Check out the groups below:

A GROUP: Brazil-RS, Criciúma, Gremio and Paraná

GROUP B: Youth, Ponte Preta, Red Bull Bragantino and Vila Nova

GROUP C: Botafogo, Fluminense, Náutico and Sport

GROUP D: CSA, Cuiabá, Fortaleza and Paysandu

Botafogo table in the Brazilian of Aspirants:

6/30 (Thu) – 3pm – Botafogo x Sport – CEFAT

7/7 (Thu) – 15h – Fluminense x Botafogo – Laranjeiras

14/7 (Thu) – 15h – Botafogo x Náutico – CEFAT

7/28 (Thu) – 3pm – Náutico x Botafogo – Aflitos

8/4 (Thurs) – 3 pm – Botafogo x Fluminense – CEFAT

8/11 (Thurs) – 3pm – Sport x Botafogo – Ilha do Retiro