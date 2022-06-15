CCXP Awards: Check the full list of nominees for the awards

This Monday (13), the CCXP Awards announced the full list of nominees for the award. The delivery of the awards will take place on July 15, with the aim of honoring the main names and titles in pop culture launched in 2021, whether national or international.
The CCXP Awards will take place in São Paulo and will feature 36 awards. It will count moments like shows, tributes and Red Carpet. According to the website IGN, the VP of Content, Roberto Fabriand Marca da CCXP, stated that the event will follow the molds of other more famous ones, such as the Oscars, Cannes Film Festival it’s the The Game Awards.
The event will be broadcast on the website and social networks of the Omelet.
Check out the full list of CCXP Awards nominees
BEST FILM (GLOBAL)
- Spider-Man – No Return Home
- Dune
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Attack of the Dogs
- Don’t Look Up
- The Mitchell Family and the Revolt of the Machines
- Drunk – One More Round
- beautiful revenge
- Charm
- Tick, Tick… Boom!
BEST FILM (BRAZIL)
- marighella
- Provisional Measure
- Bob Spit
- Monica’s Gang – Lessons
- 7 prisoners
- The Last Forest
- private desert
- the yakuza princess
- Eduardo and Monica
- Jellyfish
BEST ACTOR (BRAZIL)
- Seu Jorge (Marighella)
- Alfred Enoch (Provisional Measure)
- Lázaro Ramos (The Silence of the Rain)
- Gabriel Leone (Eduardo and Monica)
- Matheus Nachtergaele (Piedade)
- César Mello (Doctor Gama)
- Cauã Reymond (Piedade)
- Irandhir Santos (Piedade)
BEST ACTRESS (BRAZIL)
- Taís Araújo (Provisional Measure)
- Fernanda Montenegro (Piedade)
- Carla Diaz (The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents)
- Alice Braga (Eduardo and Monica)
- Grace Orsato (My name is Baghdad)
- Dira Paes (Venice)
- Jessica Ellen (Cabeça de Nêgo)
- Renata Carvalho (Dry Wind)
BEST DIRECTION (BRAZIL)
- Lázaro Ramos (Provisional Measure)
- Wagner Moura (Marighella)
- Daniel Rezende (Monica’s Gang – Lessons)
- Luiz Bolognesi (The Last Forest)
- Anna Muylaert and Lô Politi (Alvorada)
- Mauricio Eça (The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents)
- Jeferson De (Doctor Gama)
- Anita Rocha da Silveira (Medusa)
BEST SERIES (GLOBAL)
- Arcane
- Ted Lasso
- round 6
- WandaVision
- Succession
- sea of easttown
- The Beatles: Get Back
- This is Us
- maid
- Invincible
BEST SERIES (BRAZIL)
- Invisible City
- The Evandro Case
- Under pressure
- September mornings
- tuning
- COMIC BOOKS
- SUN
- Therapy session
- where is my heart
- Future Ex-Port
BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES (BRAZIL)
- Selton Mello (Therapy Session)
- Marco Pigossi (Invisible City)
- Christian Malheiros (Tuning)
- Gabriel Leone (DOM)
- Fábio Assunção (Where is My Heart)
- Wesley Guimaraes (Invisible City)
- Jottapê (Tuning)
- Flavio Tolezani (DOM)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES (BRAZIL)
- Liniker (September mornings)
- Alessandra Negrini (Invisible City)
- Leticia Colin (Where Is My Heart)
- Maria Flor (The Absents)
- Bruna Mascarenhas (Tuning)
- Leticia Colin (Therapy Session)
- Hermila Guedes (Second Call)
- Isabella Santoni (DOM)
BEST COMIC (BRAZIL)
- arlindo
- confined
- Listen, Formosa Marcia
- Good morning, help
- gioconda
- Chrysalis
- Minotaur’s Handbook
- Tacky Story
- Chico Bento – Truth
- Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult
BEST COMIC ARTIST (BRAZIL)
- Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) – (Arlindo)
- Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Marcia)
- Laertes (Minotaur’s Handbook)
- Leandro Assis (Confined)
- Aline Lemos (Fessor!)
- Germana Viana (Ménage)
- Amanda Miranda (Appearance)
- Orlandeli (Chico Bento – Truth)
- Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story)
- Shiko (Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult)
BEST ALBUM (BRAZIL)
- arlindo
- Listen, Formosa Marcia
- Juquinha – The Solitary Accident of Matter
- Isolation
- Chrysalis
- Tacky Story
- Gay Kit
- Aurelia needs to pay the rent
- Shamisen: Songs of the Floating World
- Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult
BEST SCREENWRITER (BRAZIL)
- Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) – (Arlindo)
- Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Marcia)
- Leandro Assis and Triscila Oliveira (Confined)
- Felipe Pan (Gioconda)
- Diego Sanchez (Aurelia Needs to Pay the Rent)
- Clarice França (Carla)
- Ademar Vieira dos Santos Júnior (No Words)
- Kash Fyre (Spectaculare Meneghetti)
- Alex Mir (Orixás – A Revolta dos Eguns)
- Gabriel Nascimento (The Shortest Distance Between Two Points Is An Escape)
BEST STRIP AND WEB STRIP (BRAZIL)
- Anésia & Dolores
- cartoonist
- unicorn steak
- Speechless – Reflections in Comics
- How I Survived COVID-19 and Friends! (Strip)
- The URN – Amanda Miranda
- How to Make Friends and Face Aliens
- Te Rex: Zapzombie
- Reason vs Emotion
- Minotaur’s Handbook
BEST DESIGNER (BRAZIL)
- Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) – (Arlindo)
- Guilherme Petreca (Shamisen – Songs from the Floating World)
- Leandro Assis (Confined)
- Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Marcia)
- Camilo Solano (Little Town)
- Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story)
- Amanda Miranda (The Urn)
- Olavo Costa (Gioconda)
- Orlandeli (Chico Bento – Truth)
- Shiko (Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult)
BEST ARTIST (BRAZIL)
- Orlandeli (Chico Bento – Truth)
- Alcimar Frazão (Lovistori)
- Amanda Miranda (The Urn)
- Leandro Assis (Confined)
- Eduardo Ferigato (Piteco)
- Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story)
- Mario Cau (Almanac Guará)
- Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Marcia)
- Juliana Moon (Almanac Guará)
- Sam Hart (10 Lost Days)
BEST COLORIST (BRAZIL)
- Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) – (Arlindo)
- Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Marcia)
- Guilherme Petreca (Shamisen – Songs from the Floating World)
- Mariane Gusmao (Gioconda)
- Marcelo Costa (Piteco)
- Fabi Marques (Anne of Green Gables)
- Brenda Maria (Monstrum)
- Orlandeli (Chico Bento – Truth)
- Wesllei Manoel (Hailstone)
- Shiko (Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult)
BEST FICTION BOOK (BRAZIL)
- Low Splendor (Marçal Aquino)
- Of Every Five Hundred One Soul (Ana Paula Maia)
- The extinction of bees (Natalia Borges Polesso)
- The biggest news (Marcelo Ferroni)
- The Monster Delivery Service (Jim Anotsu)
- The Last Ancestor (Alê Santos)
BEST NON-FICTION (BRAZIL)
- Elke: Wonder Woman (Chico Felitti)
- Brazilian Comics – Vol. 1 (Heitor Pitombo)
- Living is Better Than Dreaming (Chris Fuscaldo / Marcelo Bortoloti)
- Racionais Mc’s: Surviving in Hell (Arthur Dantas Rocha)
- Ney Matogrosso: The Biography (Julio Maria)
- Series – The Book: Where they came from and how they are made (Jacqueline Cantore / Marcelo Rubens Paiva)
BEST ORG (BRAZIL)
- Fury
- AfroGames
- INTZ
- Loud
- paiN Gaming
- Civil Esports
- Red Canids Kalunga
- Flow
- Kaboom! e-Sports
- Vivo Key
BEST GAME (GLOBAL)
- It Takes Two
- Resident Evil Village
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- deathloop
- Exhaust
- returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
- Back 4 Blood
BEST COMPETITIVE GAME
- League of Legends
- CS: GO
- Valorant
- Free Fire
- R6 – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Fortnite
BEST MOBILE GAME
- Pokemon Unit Mobile
- Free Fire
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Clash Royale
- Capoeira – the Game
BEST PRO-PLAYER (BRAZIL)
- Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo (Counter-Strike)
- Gustavo “Sacy” (Valorant)
- Yago “Yago.exe” Vinícius (Free Fire)
- Aspaszin (Valorant)
- Gabriel “Aegis” Lemos (League of Legends)
- Felipe Basso Loud Less (Valorant)
- Andrei “Art” Piovezan (Counter-Strike)
BEST FEMALE PRO-PLAYER (BRAZIL)
- Elizabeth “Liz” de Sousa (League of Legends)
- Karina “kaah” Takahashi (Counter-Strike)
- Natalia “Daiki” Vilela (Valorant)
- Amanda “AMD” Abreu (Counter-Strike)
- Nayara Sylvestre (Hearthstone)
- Bruna “Bizinha” Marvila (Valorant)
- Gabriela “GaB” Scheffer (Rainbow Six)
BEST NATIONAL GAME (BRAZIL)
- Horizon Chase – Senna Always
- UNSIGHTED (Studio Pixel Punk)
- Dodgeball Academia (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)
- Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil
- Aspire: Ina’s Tale
- Hero Among Us (Fire Horse)
- Zaranah
BEST MALE STREAMER
- cassimir
- Alanzoka
- Alexandre Gaules
- Jota Plays
- Maurício Cid
- manel
- lime
BEST FEMALE STREAMER
- Sher Machado
- Gabi Cattuzzo
- Diana Zambrozuski
- Nicolle Merhy (Cherrygumms)
- pandinha
- Camila Vieira (Kalera)
BEST CHANNEL / CREATOR REVELATION
- Raphael Vicente
- Mason’s Glove
- Mapingua Nerd
- Potter Observatory
- Folklore BR: A New Vision
- Professor Noslen
- thallitaxavier
- Luideverse
- nautilus
- Dubbed Version
BEST CHANNEL / CONTENT CREATOR
- AfroNerd
- mikannn
- popcorn & ink
- Young nerd
- Baby Dewet
- phsantos
- Diva Depression
- Carol Moreira
- Anderson Drawer
- Otavio Ugá
BEST PODCAST
- hand to hand
- ends of the universe
- NerdCast
- podPah
- Modus Operandi
- speaking of nothing
- Lasercast: the Raio Laser podcast
- First contact
- Wayne Manor
- A Milkshake Named Wanda
BEST MESACAST
- podPah
- Endless Science
- Launch Braba Podcast
- more than 8 minutes
- Venus Podcast
- Flow Podcast
- Intelligence Ltd