Cear X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

47
End of the first half without goals in the Castle.
46
Go up the plate with two minutes added.
45
Rubens takes danger on the left and gets up, Hulk tries and fails to complete the goal.
44
Vina sends a dead ball in the confusion; goalkeeper Everson appears punching to relieve.
43
Arana foul and game stopped again.
42
Stiven Mendoza (Cear) left the field with thigh pain.
41
Clber tries to trigger Vina in the middle and delivers present to the defense.
40
Brazilian, in progress: RB Bragantino 3×0 Coritiba.
39
Richard Coelho receives yellow for complaint.
38
OUTSIDE!!! Hulk shoots and wins the double mark, aim for the corner and the ball comes out taking paint off the beam!
37
By injury, Cear changes Mendoza for Erick.
36
Game stopped for medical attention to player Stiven Mendoza.
35
Nino advances to the right, looks around the area and slips at the intersection.
34
Ball possession: Cear 60%x40% Atltico-MG.
33
Volante Otvio wins free kick and time for Atlético.
32
Voice out through the middle and defender Alonso pecks the round out.
31
Goalkeepers from Cear and Atltico have done little work in the match so far.
30
Brazilian, in progress: RB Bragantino 1×0 Coritiba.
29
Defender Messias, connected, arrives blocking Hulk and blocks the athletican’s shot!
28
Pushed by the fan, Vozo prowls the area and finds no space to finish.
27
Another foul, this time from the boy Rubens on Victor Luis.
26
Fouls committed: Cear 3×3 Atltico-MG.
25
Keno comes back to help and fouls Sobral.
24
Mendoza fired in the area and complains that he was displaced; referee scores nothing.
23
Balanced game start and for now 0x0 in the Castle.
22
Argentino Nacho finishes from the tip of the area and the ball goes out to the left of Vozo’s goalkeeper.
21
Steering wheel Richardson is left feeling pain after fighting on the ground.
20
Brazilian, in progress: RB Bragantino 1×0 Coritiba.
19
Forward Hulk tries to throw on the right and the ball escapes to the side.
18
Now Richardson is missing from Nacho.
17
Referee signals a foul on Arana in midfield.
16
Ball possession: Cear 60%x40% Atltico-MG.
15
VINCIUS!!! Atleticano Rubens tries it from afar and scares the Cear goalkeeper!
14
Castilho takes a free-kick and places the ball in the middle of the area; defense goes up and takes out anyway.
13
Richard Coelho escapes on the right and fails to lift in the area.
12
Mendoza risks ahead with Vina and misses the mark.
11
Ball stretched to Stiven Mendoza and Vozo’s attacker can’t make progress.
10
Brazilian, in progress: RB Bragantino 1×0 Coritiba.
8
Sobral tries a high ball in the area and Mariano alleviates the danger with his head.
7
From Clber to Vina, who kicks from the edge of the area and sends the ball straight out.
6
Galo doesn’t take advantage of a corner from the left with Guilherme Arana.
5
UUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHH!!! Hulk receives in the area, hits chewed on the mark and misses a good chance to open the count in the Castle!
4
Brazilian, in progress: RB Bragantino 0x0 Coritiba.
3
At home, Vozo runs the ball and studies the Minas Gerais team.
two
Defender Luiz Otvio appears twice on the ball and ends up with Atletico’s attack.
1
Defender Nathan Silva, from Galo, takes the ball and feels it.
0
WORTH IT! Ball rolling for Cear x Atltico-MG for the Brazilian.
0
A minute of silence for coronavirus victims.
0
Players lined up for the Brazilian National Anthem.
0
MATCH DAY! Teams on the field and the match will begin at the Castle.
0
last team adjustments.
0
Warm-up is over and teams are getting ready in the locker rooms.
0
Follow here in REAL TIME and MINUTE BY MINUTE Cear x Atltico-MG for the 12th round of the Brazilian.
0
Thermometers mark 26 degrees at this moment in Fortaleza.
0
Fans slowly arriving at the Castelo stadium.
0
GUNNERS! Mendoza, from Ceará, has already scored seven goals in the competition; Hulk saved six.
0
Suspended in the Minas Gerais team: Allan and Jair.
0
Embezzlement in Cear: Joo Ricardo, Bruno Pacheco and Lima.
0
Everything is ready and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll along the BR-22.
0
Brazilian, ended yesterday: Juventude 1×2 Santos.
0
TABLE! Galo starts the round at 7 and the home team is placed 13th.
0
Atltico: Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Otvio, Castilho, Nacho Fernndez and Rubens; Hulk and Keno.
0
Vozo is confirmed with Vincius, Nino, Luiz Otvio, Messias and Victor Luis; Richardson, Richard Coelho, Fernando Sobral and Vina; Mendoza and Clber.
0
Cear and Galo are now officially cast!
0
Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (SP) will be the referee of the match.
0
Hello fans! Cear and Atltico-MG face each other for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship. The ball rolls at 19:00 in the Castelo stadium.