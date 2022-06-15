Cear X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

47

1 time End of the first half without goals in the Castle.

46

1 time Go up the plate with two minutes added.

45

1 time Rubens takes danger on the left and gets up, Hulk tries and fails to complete the goal.

44

1 time Vina sends a dead ball in the confusion; goalkeeper Everson appears punching to relieve.

43

1 time Arana foul and game stopped again.

42

1 time Stiven Mendoza (Cear) left the field with thigh pain.

41

1 time Clber tries to trigger Vina in the middle and delivers present to the defense.

40

39

1 time Richard Coelho receives yellow for complaint.

38

1 time OUTSIDE!!! Hulk shoots and wins the double mark, aim for the corner and the ball comes out taking paint off the beam!

37

1 time By injury, Cear changes Mendoza for Erick.

36

1 time Game stopped for medical attention to player Stiven Mendoza.

35

1 time Nino advances to the right, looks around the area and slips at the intersection.

34

1 time Ball possession: Cear 60%x40% Atltico-MG.

33

1 time Volante Otvio wins free kick and time for Atlético.

32

1 time Voice out through the middle and defender Alonso pecks the round out.

31

1 time Goalkeepers from Cear and Atltico have done little work in the match so far.

30

29

1 time Defender Messias, connected, arrives blocking Hulk and blocks the athletican’s shot!

28

1 time Pushed by the fan, Vozo prowls the area and finds no space to finish.

27

1 time Another foul, this time from the boy Rubens on Victor Luis.

26

1 time Fouls committed: Cear 3×3 Atltico-MG.

25

1 time Keno comes back to help and fouls Sobral.

24

1 time Mendoza fired in the area and complains that he was displaced; referee scores nothing.

23

1 time Balanced game start and for now 0x0 in the Castle.

22

1 time Argentino Nacho finishes from the tip of the area and the ball goes out to the left of Vozo’s goalkeeper.

21

1 time Steering wheel Richardson is left feeling pain after fighting on the ground.

20

19

1 time Forward Hulk tries to throw on the right and the ball escapes to the side.

18

1 time Now Richardson is missing from Nacho.

17

1 time Referee signals a foul on Arana in midfield.

16

1 time Ball possession: Cear 60%x40% Atltico-MG.

15

1 time VINCIUS!!! Atleticano Rubens tries it from afar and scares the Cear goalkeeper!

14

1 time Castilho takes a free-kick and places the ball in the middle of the area; defense goes up and takes out anyway.

13

1 time Richard Coelho escapes on the right and fails to lift in the area.

12

1 time Mendoza risks ahead with Vina and misses the mark.

11

1 time Ball stretched to Stiven Mendoza and Vozo’s attacker can’t make progress.

10

8

1 time Sobral tries a high ball in the area and Mariano alleviates the danger with his head.

7

1 time From Clber to Vina, who kicks from the edge of the area and sends the ball straight out.

6

1 time Galo doesn’t take advantage of a corner from the left with Guilherme Arana.

5

1 time UUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHH!!! Hulk receives in the area, hits chewed on the mark and misses a good chance to open the count in the Castle!

4

3

1 time At home, Vozo runs the ball and studies the Minas Gerais team.

two

1 time Defender Luiz Otvio appears twice on the ball and ends up with Atletico’s attack.

1

1 time Defender Nathan Silva, from Galo, takes the ball and feels it.

0

1 time WORTH IT! Ball rolling for Cear x Atltico-MG for the Brazilian.

0

1 time A minute of silence for coronavirus victims.

0

1 time Players lined up for the Brazilian National Anthem.

0

1 time MATCH DAY! Teams on the field and the match will begin at the Castle.

0

1 time last team adjustments.

0

1 time Warm-up is over and teams are getting ready in the locker rooms.

0

1 time Follow here in REAL TIME and MINUTE BY MINUTE Cear x Atltico-MG for the 12th round of the Brazilian.

0

1 time Thermometers mark 26 degrees at this moment in Fortaleza.

0

1 time Fans slowly arriving at the Castelo stadium.

0

1 time GUNNERS! Mendoza, from Ceará, has already scored seven goals in the competition; Hulk saved six.

0

1 time Suspended in the Minas Gerais team: Allan and Jair.

0

1 time Embezzlement in Cear: Joo Ricardo, Bruno Pacheco and Lima.

0

1 time Everything is ready and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll along the BR-22.

0

0

1 time TABLE! Galo starts the round at 7 and the home team is placed 13th.

0

1 time Atltico: Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Otvio, Castilho, Nacho Fernndez and Rubens; Hulk and Keno.

0

1 time Vozo is confirmed with Vincius, Nino, Luiz Otvio, Messias and Victor Luis; Richardson, Richard Coelho, Fernando Sobral and Vina; Mendoza and Clber.

0

1 time Cear and Galo are now officially cast!

0

1 time Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (SP) will be the referee of the match.