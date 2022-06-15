Cear X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

    End of the first half without goals in the Castle.

  • 46
    1 time

    Go up the plate with two minutes added.

  • 45
    1 time

    Rubens takes danger on the left and gets up, Hulk tries and fails to complete the goal.

  • 44
    1 time

    Vina sends a dead ball in the confusion; goalkeeper Everson appears punching to relieve.

  • 43
    1 time

    Arana foul and game stopped again.

  • 42
    1 time

    Stiven Mendoza (Cear) left the field with thigh pain.

  • 41
    1 time

    Clber tries to trigger Vina in the middle and delivers present to the defense.

  • 40
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: RB Bragantino 3×0 Coritiba.

  • 39
    1 time

    Richard Coelho receives yellow for complaint.

  • 38
    1 time

    OUTSIDE!!! Hulk shoots and wins the double mark, aim for the corner and the ball comes out taking paint off the beam!

  • 37
    1 time

    By injury, Cear changes Mendoza for Erick.

  • 36
    1 time

    Game stopped for medical attention to player Stiven Mendoza.

  • 35
    1 time

    Nino advances to the right, looks around the area and slips at the intersection.

  • 34
    1 time

    Ball possession: Cear 60%x40% Atltico-MG.

  • 33
    1 time

    Volante Otvio wins free kick and time for Atlético.

  • 32
    1 time

    Voice out through the middle and defender Alonso pecks the round out.

  • 31
    1 time

    Goalkeepers from Cear and Atltico have done little work in the match so far.

  • 30
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: RB Bragantino 1×0 Coritiba.

  • 29
    1 time

    Defender Messias, connected, arrives blocking Hulk and blocks the athletican’s shot!

  • 28
    1 time

    Pushed by the fan, Vozo prowls the area and finds no space to finish.

  • 27
    1 time

    Another foul, this time from the boy Rubens on Victor Luis.

  • 26
    1 time

    Fouls committed: Cear 3×3 Atltico-MG.

  • 25
    1 time

    Keno comes back to help and fouls Sobral.

  • 24
    1 time

    Mendoza fired in the area and complains that he was displaced; referee scores nothing.

  • 23
    1 time

    Balanced game start and for now 0x0 in the Castle.

  • 22
    1 time

    Argentino Nacho finishes from the tip of the area and the ball goes out to the left of Vozo’s goalkeeper.

  • 21
    1 time

    Steering wheel Richardson is left feeling pain after fighting on the ground.

  • 20
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: RB Bragantino 1×0 Coritiba.

  • 19
    1 time

    Forward Hulk tries to throw on the right and the ball escapes to the side.

  • 18
    1 time

    Now Richardson is missing from Nacho.

  • 17
    1 time

    Referee signals a foul on Arana in midfield.

  • 16
    1 time

    Ball possession: Cear 60%x40% Atltico-MG.

  • 15
    1 time

    VINCIUS!!! Atleticano Rubens tries it from afar and scares the Cear goalkeeper!

  • 14
    1 time

    Castilho takes a free-kick and places the ball in the middle of the area; defense goes up and takes out anyway.

  • 13
    1 time

    Richard Coelho escapes on the right and fails to lift in the area.

  • 12
    1 time

    Mendoza risks ahead with Vina and misses the mark.

  • 11
    1 time

    Ball stretched to Stiven Mendoza and Vozo’s attacker can’t make progress.

  • 10
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: RB Bragantino 1×0 Coritiba.

  • 8
    1 time

    Sobral tries a high ball in the area and Mariano alleviates the danger with his head.

  • 7
    1 time

    From Clber to Vina, who kicks from the edge of the area and sends the ball straight out.

  • 6
    1 time

    Galo doesn’t take advantage of a corner from the left with Guilherme Arana.

  • 5
    1 time

    UUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHH!!! Hulk receives in the area, hits chewed on the mark and misses a good chance to open the count in the Castle!

  • 4
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: RB Bragantino 0x0 Coritiba.

  • 3
    1 time

    At home, Vozo runs the ball and studies the Minas Gerais team.

  • two
    1 time

    Defender Luiz Otvio appears twice on the ball and ends up with Atletico’s attack.

  • 1
    1 time

    Defender Nathan Silva, from Galo, takes the ball and feels it.

  • 0
    1 time

    WORTH IT! Ball rolling for Cear x Atltico-MG for the Brazilian.

  • 0
    1 time

    A minute of silence for coronavirus victims.

  • 0
    1 time

    Players lined up for the Brazilian National Anthem.

  • 0
    1 time

    MATCH DAY! Teams on the field and the match will begin at the Castle.

  • 0
    1 time

    last team adjustments.

  • 0
    1 time

    Warm-up is over and teams are getting ready in the locker rooms.

  • 0
    1 time

    Follow here in REAL TIME and MINUTE BY MINUTE Cear x Atltico-MG for the 12th round of the Brazilian.

  • 0
    1 time

    Thermometers mark 26 degrees at this moment in Fortaleza.

  • 0
    1 time

    Fans slowly arriving at the Castelo stadium.

  • 0
    1 time

    GUNNERS! Mendoza, from Ceará, has already scored seven goals in the competition; Hulk saved six.

  • 0
    1 time

    Suspended in the Minas Gerais team: Allan and Jair.

  • 0
    1 time

    Embezzlement in Cear: Joo Ricardo, Bruno Pacheco and Lima.

  • 0
    1 time

    Everything is ready and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll along the BR-22.

  • 0
    1 time

    Brazilian, ended yesterday: Juventude 1×2 Santos.

  • 0
    1 time

    TABLE! Galo starts the round at 7 and the home team is placed 13th.

  • 0
    1 time

    Atltico: Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Otvio, Castilho, Nacho Fernndez and Rubens; Hulk and Keno.

  • 0
    1 time

    Vozo is confirmed with Vincius, Nino, Luiz Otvio, Messias and Victor Luis; Richardson, Richard Coelho, Fernando Sobral and Vina; Mendoza and Clber.

  • 0
    1 time

    Cear and Galo are now officially cast!

  • 0
    1 time

    Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (SP) will be the referee of the match.

  • 0
    1 time

    Hello fans! Cear and Atltico-MG face each other for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship. The ball rolls at 19:00 in the Castelo stadium.

