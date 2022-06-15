Ceará vs Atlético-MG live: follow in real time – Play

A new era begins today in Ceará. Introduced yesterday, the technician Marquinhos Santos will make his debut in command of Alvinegro against Atlético-MGat 19:00, at Arena Castelão, in a game valid for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship and that Grandpa tries to maintain the good moment he has been living in the season.
PROBABLE SCALINGS
Ceará: Vinícius Machado; Nino Paraíba, Messias, Gabriel Lacerda and Victor Luís; Rodrigo Lindoso, Richard and Richardson; Vina, Mendoza and Cleber. Coach: Marquinhos Santos
Atlético-MG: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Otávio, Rubens and Nacho Fernández; Ademir, Keno and Hulk. Coach: Antonio Mohamed
Ceará vs Atlético MG schedule
Game will take place at 19 pm this Wednesday (15)
Where to watch Ceará vs Atlético-MG
The match between Ceará vs Atlético will be broadcast by SporTV and Premiere
TECHNICAL SHEET | Ceará vs Atletico MG
Brazilian Championship – Serie A
Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)
Date/Time: June 15, 2022 at 7 pm
Referee: Luiz Flávio de Oliveira (SP)
Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (SP) and Fabrini Beviláqua Costa (SP)
VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)