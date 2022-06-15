Chamber approves text that provides for a limit on the collection of ICMS for fuels

Deputies voted on the bill that provides for a ceiling of 17% to 18% for gasoline, diesel oil, anhydrous alcohol, kerosene and hydrated alcohol; text goes to presidential sanction

Deputies approved text that limits ICMS collection on fuel prices



THE Chamber of Deputies approved on the night of this Tuesday, 14th, the Complementary Law Project nº 18 – which establishes a limit of 17% to 18% in the incidence of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS). The vote represents a victory for the Bolsonaro government, which will now be able to limit the incidence of state taxes in the electricity, public transport and telecommunications sectors. The changes included in the Senate were unanimously approved by 348 votes in favour. After passing through the Senate, the text now goes to the president for sanction Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Parliamentarians in the House mentioned that the approval of the measure can reduce up to 11% in the electricity bill and 12% in fuel. Calculations by the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) show that the budget impact will be around R$ 60 million. The National Committee of Secretaries of Finance of the States and the Federal District (Comsefaz), however, made an estimate of R$ 82.6 million in revenue losses. In the text, the project provides for the possibility of the Union to reimburse the States that lose the collections. This week, Consefaz sent a letter to Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), requesting that the federal government compensate 100% of the collection losses. “Full compensation of the tax losses of the States with the new rules of taxation of fuels, collective transport, electric energy and telecommunications, through transfer of Union revenues and/or debt reduction of each federative entity, observing the trigger of 5% (five percent) of the document.

Last Monday, President Bolsonaro said that the federal government’s forecast is that, with the sanction, the decrease would be R$ 2 per liter of gasoline and R$ 1 for diesel oil. “THE Petrobrasfor example — which is a giant company, an exceptional company, but does not have a social bias provided for in the Constitution itself [Federal] — is making abusive profits. The bigger the crisis, the bigger the profit Petrobras has. That’s a factor. And then there’s the tax factor. We have federal taxes and state taxes. We have to beat by type of fuel. The ICMS of Rio de Janeiro is 34%, it will rise to 17%. I don’t know how much it is in Pernambuco, but the average in Brazil is 29%, 30%. It will greatly reduce the ICMS on gasoline. And that will be felt at the price point, the price decrease,” he said.