Chape beats Bahia, puts an end to the fast of victories and leaves the Z4 of Serie B







Chrystian celebrates his goal that decreed Chape’s victory over Bahia, in the middle of the Fonte Nova Arena (Photo: Reproduction/SporTV) Photo: Launch!

In opposite situations in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, Bahia and Chapecoense met on Tuesday night, 14, at Arena Fonte Nova, for the 13th round. And the people of Santa Catarina were surprised. In the first moves of the initial stage, Chrystian scored the goal of Verdão do Oeste, who triumphed again after seven straight matches.

With the result, the visitors reached 15 points, jumping to 11th place, while the team led by Guto Ferreira, which ended up suffering its first setback at home in the competition, remained in the runner-up with its 25 points.

CHAPE OPENS THE SCOREBOARD AT THE BEGINNING

Even playing away from their domains, Chapecoense didn’t want to know about suffering the traditional initial pressure from Bahia, home team in the game, and tried to go up. With that, 2 minutes into the ball rolling, after a free kick, Chrystian sent a header to the back of the net, opening the scoring in the Arena.

However, moments later, the Santa Catarina team ended up being outnumbered. Initially applying the yellow card to Perotti in the attacker’s hard entry, the referee, through VAR, ended up going back and gave the red card to shirt 9 leaving Chape with 10 on the field.

BAHIA SEEKS DRAW

Watching the time pass, the home team started to be on top of the opponent. However, until the middle of the 30th minute, despite having more possession of the ball, there were few dangerous shots against goalkeeper Vagner, who just kept an eye out under the posts.

In the final stretch of the stage, counting on the additions, Verdão do Oeste started to balance things out. However, not unlike how it was on the part of the Squadron, it took little advantage of the chances that appeared trying to manage the partial result.

CHANGES ON BOTH SIDES AND BAHIA BLITZ

On the return to the second half, coach Guto Ferreira, believing in a possible reaction from his team, decided to promote some exchanges, including the entry of forward Vitor Jacaré, while Gilson Kleina ended up taking Derek to put Kevin in his place.

Not unlike how much of the first stage was, Tricolor didn’t give Chape peace. In addition to sending a ball to the crossbar, he demanded that Vagner made a good save in Jacaré’s submission.

SQUAD HAS PLAYER EXPELLED AND SAFE CHAPE RESULT

Returning to attack, the hosts continued to insist on finding their goal. Despite a good attempt in a troubled move, where Vagner came to take Jacaré down in the area, the referee initially called the goalkeeper for a foul, but the assistant ended up catching an offside from shirt 29, nullifying the move.

But things got more balanced in the 20th minute, when Patrick de Lucca ended up receiving the second yellow card in the match, being sent off later. However, even with one less, he continued hammering in search of his goal, ended up not having the whim in the submissions, making Chape manage to hold the victory until the final whistle of the referee.

DATASHEET

BAHIA 0x1 CHAPECOENSE

Date and time: 06/14/2022, at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador (BA)

Referee: Douglas Marques das Flores (SP)

Assistants: Anderson José de Moraes Coelho (SP) and Luiz Alberto Andrini Nogueira (SP)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Yellow Cards: Pablo, 27’/1ºT; Vágner, 37’/1ºT; Patrick, 2’/2ºT; Kevin, 26’/2ºT; Chrystian, 34’/2ºT

Red Cards: Perotti, 8’/1ºT; Patrick de Lucca, 20’/2nd

goals: Chrystian, 2’/1ºT (1-0);

BAHIA: Danilo Fernandes; Douglas Borel (Raí Nascimento, at 28’/2ºT), Ignácio (Rezende, at half-time), Luiz Otávio and Djalma (Luiz Henrique, at half-time); Patrick, Daniel and Lucas Mugni (Lucas Mugni, at half-time); Rildo, Rodallega and Davó (Gabriel Xavier, at 21’/2ºT).

(Coach: Guto Ferreira)

CHAPECOENSE: Vagner; Pablo, Leo, Victor Ramos and Fernando; Marcelo Freitas (Betinho, at 25’/2ºT), Pablo Oliveira, Tiago Real (Éderson, at 24’/2ºT) and Derek (Kevin, at halftime); Perroti and Chrystian (Frazan, at 34’/2nd).

(Coach: Gilson Kleina)