Check out the teams qualified for the 2022 World Cup

Costa Rica’s victory over New Zealand defined the last place for the Qatar World Cup

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Neymar scored a penalty in Brazil’s victory over Japan



Costa Rica’s victory over New Zealand, in game held this Tuesday, 14, defined the last classified for the 2022 World Cupending the cycle of Playoffs for the tournament, scheduled to take place between November 21 and December 18, in Qatar. In this way, with the draw of the fifa already done, all groups are defined and complete. So, check below which are the 32 classified selections and the keys of the main competition on the planet.

A group

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

GROUP B

England

Will

United States

Wales

GROUP C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

GROUP D

France

Denmark

Tunisia

Australia

GROUP E

Spain

Germany

Japan

Costa Rica

GROUP F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

GROUP G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

GROUP H