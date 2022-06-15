Check out the teams qualified for the 2022 World Cup

Costa Rica’s victory over New Zealand defined the last place for the Qatar World Cup

Neymar scored a penalty in Brazil's victory over Japan

Costa Rica’s victory over New Zealand, in game held this Tuesday, 14, defined the last classified for the 2022 World Cupending the cycle of Playoffs for the tournament, scheduled to take place between November 21 and December 18, in Qatar. In this way, with the draw of the fifa already done, all groups are defined and complete. So, check below which are the 32 classified selections and the keys of the main competition on the planet.

A group

  • Qatar
  • Ecuador
  • Senegal
  • Netherlands

GROUP B

  • England
  • Will
  • United States
  • Wales

GROUP C

  • Argentina
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Mexico
  • Poland

GROUP D

  • France
  • Denmark
  • Tunisia
  • Australia

GROUP E

  • Spain
  • Germany
  • Japan
  • Costa Rica

GROUP F

  • Belgium
  • Canada
  • Morocco
  • Croatia

GROUP G

  • Brazil
  • Serbia
  • Switzerland
  • Cameroon

GROUP H

  • Portugal
  • Uruguay
  • Ghana
  • South Korea

