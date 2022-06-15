Check out the trailer for the movie starring Harry Styles

who released his album “Harry’s House” recently. Based on the book of the same name bythe feature film premieres exclusively on the site and will be available to subscribers from November 4th.

As a story of forbidden love and changes in social conventions, the film follows three young people, police officer Tom (Harry Styles), school teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson), as they embark on an emotional journey through 1950s Britain.

Fast forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee) and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling from the homesickness and regrets of youth, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.

The exhibition is directed by Michael Grandagewith script of Ron Nyswanerand produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd. In addition, “My Policeman” is also executive produced by grandage, Michael Riley McGrath and Caroline Levy.

Check out the official teaser:

It’s not today that fans of the couple Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles think they are hiding something. Last month a photo of the actress and director in New York raised suspicions that she could be expecting her third child, her first with the singer.

But this week the rumors came back with force after Olivia participated in an event of the firm Bulgari, in France. For some she wore the ruffled dress to hide a small protruding belly.

The couple continues to keep their relationship low-key, out of the spotlight.

