Companies open job vacancies; see list

There are several companies with a vacancy in home office, usually involving positions in the area of ​​technology, administrative and marketing.

That’s because, they are jobs that employees can do without leaving home, using only the computer and a stable internet connection.

In addition, the remuneration is interesting, compatible with the work to be performed.

So, who is looking for opportunities for home office vacancies, we have selected here some companies that are doing this type of hiring. Look!

midera

Midera is one of the companies with a vacancy in home office today. Basically, it is a European organization that operates in the software development segment.

Thus, today the vacancies in home office that are being offered by her are:

Data Engineer;

Python Developer;

Test Automation Engine;

React Native Developer.

Therefore, to check the vacancies you can click here.

Space Sheep Games

Space Sheep Games is a game development company, being a brand that operates in the mobile segment and today offers several vacancies in home office, we can mention:

Dev Backend Senior;

Of U#.

For more details on open positions, click here.

unbox

Unbox is also currently hiring professionals to work from home. Thus, it is a company that offers solutions for virtual stores.

In this way, the opportunities available involve especially the area of ​​technology, which are:

Back End Developer;

Senior UX Researcher.

Therefore, to check out all the opportunities that are open at Unbox, just click here.

Appmax

Companies with home office vacancies tend to be mostly in the technology sector and one of them is Appmax.

It is an organization that operates in the field of online payments and uses big data and automation to make sales.

Thus, today Appmax has open positions for some positions, namely:

Full Front End Developer;

Junior DevOps;

Head of Marketing.

So, to check out the opportunities and sign up to occupy one of them, just access the Appmax opportunities page by clicking here.

managenet

Gestornet is a well-known company focused on offering payment solutions to other companies, with software to help manage receipts.

Thus, with the objective of always bringing improvements, it currently has several vacancies, especially focused on the area of ​​technology. Therefore, among the opportunities that are available today we can mention:

Back-end Developer Person;

iOS Developer Person and many others.

So, to check out the opportunities and apply for them, just click here.

datasphere

Datafera, formerly DataSprints) is also a company that works with customized data solutions, creating products and services for companies that are looking for high-tech software.

So, today Dadosfera has opportunities for the following areas:

Customer Success Analyst;

Head of Marketing and Communication;

Backend Developer Full.

In this way, to check the available opportunities and sign up for them, just access here.