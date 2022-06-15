Corinthians stipulates value for Bruno Méndez and Internacional makes a new proposal

After a long period of negotiation with Internacional, the Corinthians fixed the value of defender Bruno Méndez at 3 million dollars (about R$15 million). The gaucho club made another proposal for the defender this Tuesday and the clubs are still in contact.

As found out by Sports Gazette, Colorado made a proposal that provided for a very large installment, which did not please the Corinthians board. The parties expect a consensus to be reached by the end of this week.

“It’s flexible in terms of value. We never pre-established for Inter what it was for that price, Inter knows that and so does the athlete. Inter is very close, there’s a final effort. It’s in Inter’s hands and not Corinthians “, explained Alessandro Nunes, football manager, in the early afternoon of last Friday in a press conference at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava.

Last week, President Duilio Monteiro Alves had already spoken about Méndez’s situation and how negotiations with Internacional were going.

“He has adapted well, he has liked Internacional and the city of Porto Alegre. There is a value in the contract, fixed, for 50% of the rights. They sent a first proposal that, to me, made no sense, and Corinthians stopped the negotiations. But we’ve been talking, they’ve shown interest, talked about improving the proposal. I imagine that, in the next few days, we will have a solution: either he comes back, or Inter makes the purchase, but as long as it is a very good thing for Corinthians. Corinthians will not accept a proposal just because he made it [seis jogos] or not”.

Formed by the base of Montevideo Wanderers, Méndez arrived at Corinthians in 2019 and has a contract until 2023 with the Parque São Jorge club. Corinthians owns 70% of the player’s rights and is negotiating 50%.

For Timão, there were 42 matches played and one goal scored. He also has call-ups for the Uruguayan national team and divides opinions among black and white fans.

The year he played the most for Corinthians was in 2021, when he took the field on 22 occasions. After that, and also because of the competition in the sector within the club, he ended up on loan to Colorado.

Leave your comment