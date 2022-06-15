Corinthians will enter with representation against delegate of the ‘Raphael Ramos case’

The legal department of Corinthians will file a representation against delegate Roberto Sahagoff, from the Civil Police of Porto Alegre (RS). He indicted right-back Rafael Ramos, from Timão, for racial slur against midfielder Edenilsonfrom Internacional, during a clash between the teams on May 14, for the Brazilian Championship.

The Corinthians defense considered the decision an “abuse of power”. This is because the official report of the analysis of the videos of the discussion between the players states that the identification of a possible racist act by the athlete from Timão to that of Colorado is inconclusive. The analysis was carried out by the General Institute of Expertise (IGP).

In addition, Corinthians itself commissioned two separate expertise, one in São Paulo and another in Curitiba. Both conclude that Ramos said the expression “fuck the fuck” and not “monkey”, as Edenilson points out.

The delegate responsible for the case alleges that there are contradictions in the reports presented by Rafael Ramos. The victim’s word had fundamental weight in the decision to indict the Corinthians player.

Timão’s legal team was already on alert about Sahagof’s decision since last Thursday (9), when the professional gave a statement to SBT of Rio Grande do Sul saying that there were elements to indict Rafael Ramos.

Even with the indictment, a procedural opening against the Portuguese athlete will depend on the Public Ministry. The agency will analyze the opinion of the Civil Police and decide whether to take the case forward or file it for lack of evidence.

On the day he was accused, Rafael Ramos was arrested in the act and had to pay a R$ 10,000 bail to be released. The allegation of justice in Porto Alegre was the summary signed by referee Bráulio da Silva da Machada, who reported Edenilson’s accusation against the Corinthians side, but stresses that he did not hear the discussion.

The penalty for crimes of racial slur is from one to three years of detention, in addition to payment of a fine without the stipulated amount.