Corinthians will not have Mosquito for confrontation with Athletico-PR for the Brazilian

O Corinthians took 24 players to Curitiba for the match against Athletico-PR. The big news is the absences of Gustavo Mosquito and João Pedro, who stayed in São Paulo. The list with those related to Timão was initially released by GE.

The club did not provide a reason for the pair not traveling. In a note released earlier, Corinthians only explained that midfielder Maycon suffered a grade 3 injury to the adductor muscle of the right thigh.

In addition to these two absences, Alvinegro will also not have Fagner, who is still recovering from a sprained right ankle. This is the same case of defender João Victor, who also did not board for Curitiba. Júnior Moraes, who was left out of the match against Juventude due to a group situation, is again missing.

Some young people are part of the VP related list, such as Robert Renan, Matheus Araújo, Wesley and Felipe Augusto. The last two have been a constant presence in the professional team.

A probable Corinthians that faces Athletico-PR has: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Robson (Gil), Raul Gustavo, Lucas Piton; Du, Giuliano, Roni (Renato Augusto); Adson (Mantuan), Willian and Róger Guedes.

The teams face each other this Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Arena da Baixada. Corinthians is in second place in the Brazilian Championship, with 21 points.

Leave your comment