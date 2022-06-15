crash or recovery? By Investing.com

2/2



Bitcoin (BTC) Chart



2/2

Investing.com – The remained under pressure Wednesday morning after the cryptocurrency hit a new low of $20,073. The one scheduled for today could be crucial for the development of cryptocurrency and markets in general.

Keep in mind that the last Friday before the release of , Bitcoin was trading above $30,000. But the disappointing data led the market to expect the instead of 0.5 pp today. It was this change in monetary policy that triggered the bloodbath in the cryptocurrency market.

There were also events that further increased uncertainty among cryptocurrency investors. Celsius Network suspended payments and transactions to avoid imminent default. This was accompanied by fears that there could be a ripple effect across the industry.

Investors also expressed concern about the liquidity of Three Arrow Capital, a large Singapore-based hedge fund, as the cryptocurrency market collapsed. The fund specializes in cryptocurrencies and it was rumored that it did not respond to a margin call.

The response one of Three Arrow’s founders gave to these rumors wasn’t exactly reassuring. He wrote on Twitter: “We are in the process of communicating with relevant parties and are fully engaged in resolving the matter.”

It’s also worth noting that Coinbase (NASDAQ:) (SA:) CEO Brian Armstrong officially announced on Tuesday that he had made a “hard decision.” It will reduce Coinbase’s workforce by around 18% due to an incipient economic recession.

“It appears that we are entering a recession after more than a decade of economic boom. A recession could result in another crypto winter and potentially last for a long period of time,” Armstrong wrote, adding to the prevailing pessimism.

Bitcoin’s fate and its ability to sustain above the crucial $20,000 level now hinges on tonight’s Fed meeting. A 0.75 pp rate hike could have a negative impact, while a 0.50% rate hike would be a dovish surprise given current expectations and should help the pair’s price rally.

Bitcoin technical prices

Bitcoin is down -3.61% in the last 24 hours to trade at $21,509.

Yesterday, after a test of the 138.2% Fibo expansion of $21,335, it bounced and the daily close was above that level. Today, however, trading is already taking place below it again and therefore, an increase in losses can be expected.

The next supports are located at the psychological $20,000 level and the 150 percent Fibo expansion at $19,739.

Only a sustained rise above the 123.6% Fibonacci expansion of $23,309 is likely to see a rally from the previous cycle low of $26,500.

By Investing.com Germany