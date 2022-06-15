Cruzeiro: Betim City Hall presents stadium project to Ronaldo

photo: Publicity / Athletico-PR Arena da Baixada inspiration for the stadium that can be built in Betim The mayor of Betim, Vittorio Medioli (non-partisan), said, at a press conference this Wednesday (15), that he will present to Ronaldo, owner of 90% of shares in SAF do Cruzeiro, a project to build a studio in the PTB, 1.5 km from the Partage mall, in the city of the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. Raposa would not need to invest in the work and would receive commercial rights that could be sold.

The stadium would be inspired by the Arena da Baixada, at Atltico-PR, with an estimated capacity of 45,000 fans for games and 52,000 people for concerts. For the mayor, the stadium would become viable only as a space for events and entertainment. No financial feasibility study was presented to the press.

The partnership would be similar to what happens between Palmeiras and WTorre, in So Paulo. “Cruzeiro would have the same properties and rights as Palmeiras at the Allianz Arena, an 80% share of the box office and no cost. This is the initial proposal and should be discussed,” said the mayor.

For the construction, the money would come from a public-private partnership of R$ 450 million. The mayor said he had already received businessmen to talk about the project. According to him, a multinational group, whose name was not revealed, would have liked what was discussed with the city hall. However, there is nothing signed.

Medioli said he would meet with Ronaldo “in the coming days” to address the issue. “O cruise is evaluating, there will be meetings in the next few days to evaluate all the details, we have already made preliminary contacts and there is interest in the discussion. If Cruzeiro accepts, it will be very good. If you don’t accept, it will be done anyway, because it presents economic viability and Betim’s need within large infrastructure works to have an event place for Betim’s growth.”

“Cruzeiro can sell its commercial rights, there are companies interested in doing this sale of properties that Cruzeiro would have within the enterprise and can give R$ 150 million or even more”, he added.

area of ​​land in Betim

The stadium area is close to the Partage mall, at the entrance to the city for the driver coming from Belo Horizonte. The site has no impediment to the start of the works, according to the city hall.

“The area is completely clear, there are no features inside it, we had already selected this area three years ago and we wanted to build a convention center. Now, our desire was to build a studio. interested in building a stadium in Betim. Arena do Galo appeared, which is excellent for Galo. And now Cruzeiro is lacking. Regarding very simple licensing, there is no Atlantic Forest, no springs, absolutely nothing. , of the municipality. a land that facilitates the enterprise”, said the mayor.

“In the partnership, the municipality will have 20% of the commercial rights of the enterprise to compensate for the use of the land and for the assistance that we will provide in the elaboration of the project and in the licensing, which will be assumed by the municipality. mishaps,” he added.