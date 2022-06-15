Cruzeiro fans sell out 60,000 tickets for a game with Ponte Preta

photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans fill Mineiro once again in Serie B Cruzeiro have a full house once again in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The celestial club reported that it has already sold all 60,000 tickets available for the duel against Ponte Preta, this Thursday (16), at 4 pm, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 13th round of the national competition.

Before informing that all tickets had already been sold, Cruzeiro used social networks to alert fans that there were only a few units available.

“Tomorrow, Mineiro will be more crowded than Feira Hippie, in Afonso Pena. There are already almost 60 thousand tickets sold”, he published on Twitter.

Tomorrow, Mineiro will be more crowded than the Feira Hippie in Afonso Pena. There are already almost 60 thousand tickets sold. %uD83D%uDC99%uD83C%uDFDF %u2014 Cruise %uD83E%uDD8A (@Cruise) June 15, 2022

Cruise Audiences in Series B

In five games as home team in Serie B, Cruzeiro has already taken 155,421 fans to the stadiums (average of 31,084 people). There were four matches in Mineiro (Brusque, Londrina, Sampaio Corra and CRB) and one in Independência (Grmio).

The accumulated income was BRL 5,415,075.50 (average of BRL 1,083,015.10).

See the full audience and income ranking below:

1st Cruise 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397 (R$ 2,466,489.50)

2nd Cruise 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 (R$ 1,498,743.50)

3rd Cruise 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831 (R$ 610,879.00)

4th Cruise 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 (R$ 542,074.50)

5th Cruise 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 (R$ 316,889.00)