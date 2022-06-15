Cruzeiro fans sell out tickets for the game against Ponte Preta | cruise

Cruzeiro announced, at the end of the afternoon of this Wednesday, that the load of 60 thousand tickets was all negotiated. Mineirão, therefore, has a forecast of maximum capacity for the game against Ponte Preta, this Thursday, at 4 pm (GMT), for Series B.

Cruzeiro will be able to beat the club’s own audience record in the Brazilian Series B. The team took 58,397 fans present against Sampaio Corrêa, with 4,937 tickets being free of charge and through agreements. With that, the paying audience at the match was 53,460.

However, the then record of Series B was surpassed by the audience of Vasco x Cruzeiro, at Maracanã, last Sunday, which had 63,609 fans present.

Cruzeiro also has the third largest audience in Serie B. It was in the 2-0 victory over CRB, in Mineirão, when it took 42,004 fans.

Against Ponte Preta, this Thursday, the team defends the leadership of Serie B. It has 28 points, two more than Bahia, in second place. The Minas Gerais team tries to win again after losing to Vasco.

